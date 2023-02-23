Alex Murdaugh Admitted He Lied About His Whereabouts Minutes Before His Wife And Son Were Killed

Alex Murdaugh listening to testimony in court on Tuesday Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool

“I am going to testify. I want to testify.”

Those words by Alex Murdaugh on Thursday were among the first he has uttered in his weekslong murder trial in South Carolina, and they were also some of the most pivotal.

Alex’s surprise decision to take the stand, which he was not legally required to do, could aid in explaining some of the ongoing mysteries in the case — and help to portray him as a devastated family man who has been wrongly accused of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son Paul on June 7, 2021.

But it will also open him up to extensive cross-examination from prosecutors about his decades of deceit and alleged thefts — lies that, prosecutors say, continue today.

Hoping to preempt some of this scrutiny, Alex quickly admitted under questioning from defense attorney Jim Griffin that he had lied repeatedly to investigators and to his loved ones about his whereabouts in the short period before the killings — although he continued to deny he was the killer.

“Oh, what a tangled web we weave,” Alex said, quoting the 1808 epic poem Marmion by Sir Walter Scott. “Once I told the lie, and I told my family, I had to keep lying.”

Alex had repeatedly told investigators in the hours, days, and weeks after the killings that he had not seen Maggie and Paul after dining with them at their rural hunting lodge property and proceeding to take a nap. He insisted that they were not in the house when he awoke and left to visit with his mother. When he returned from that brief visit, he said, he drove down to the property’s dog kennels, where he discovered the pair had been fatally shot.

But after working for months to break into Paul’s locked iPhone after the killings, investigators made a key discovery: The 22-year-old had filmed a 50-second video of a dog at the kennels. In the background, two other voices could be heard, which witness after witness in the trial have said belonged to Maggie and Alex.

Conceding to the jury that he’d been caught in a lie, Alex apologized and admitted to being at the kennels that night, blaming drug-induced paranoia for what he said was a hasty decision. (Alex has told investigators he was addicted to prescription painkillers for 20 years — a habit that he said sometimes cost as much as $50,000 per week.)

Story continues

“Normally when these paranoid thoughts would hit me, I could take a deep breath real quick, think about it, reason my way through it, just get past it,” Alex said. “On June 7, I wasn’t thinking clearly. I don’t think I was capable of reason and I lied about being down there and I’m so sorry that I did.”

Alex testified that Maggie had asked him to accompany her to the kennels after dinner, but he initially declined to do so because of the heat and because he had just taken a shower. However, he soon felt guilty and went down to join her.

She and Paul were already there when Alex arrived via golf cart, he testified, and he then helped remove a guinea fowl from one of the dog’s mouths — the sound of which was captured in Paul’s cellphone footage.

He said he then returned to the house on the golf cart, napped on the couch, then left shortly after 9 p.m. to visit his mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease. Alex wanted to visit her so late, he said, because he believed she would be agitated that his father had been taken to a hospital.

Prosecutors have suggested Alex visited his mother to create an alibi and to potentially stash the two murder weapons, both of which have not been recovered. But Alex explicitly denied he used the visit to hide evidence.

“Were you disposing of murder weapons, Alex?” Griffin asked.

“No,” he replied.

“Were you disposing of bloody clothes?” Griffin asked.

“No,” he said.

Whether to believe Alex’s testimony will ultimately be a decision for the 12 members of the jury. They’ve already heard extensive evidence about his years of deception and alleged financial thefts from his law firm and clients in order to support his drug habit.

“He effortlessly and easily lied to you for years, and you didn’t know it?” prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Alex’s former law firm partner Mark Ball on Wednesday.

“Didn’t know it, and didn’t catch it,” Ball said. “The way he was doing it was very, very cunning.”

Alex insisted to the jury that he was exceptionally close with his wife and two sons — the surviving one of whom, Buster, was present in court on Thursday to hear his father after testifying two days prior . Alex opened his testimony by strenuously denying that he would ever harm his family and he openly wept on the stand as he described finding the pair’s bodies.

“Mr. Griffin, I didn’t shoot my wife or my son any time, ever,” Alex said.