Alex Murdaugh's South Carolina law license suspended after quitting law firm in wake of shootings

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh had his license to practice law in the state suspended on Wednesday after already resigning from his family law firm in the wake of the murders of his wife and son, his own shooting over the weekend, and amid recent allegations that he misappropriated funds.

The South Carolina State Supreme Court issued the order to suspend the 53-year-old Murdaugh’s law license until further notice after receiving a request from the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, according to a court document.

SOUTH CAROLINA ATTORNEY PUSHED OUT OF FIRM DAY BEFORE HE WAS SHOT

"The Office of Disciplinary Counsel asks this Court to place Respondent on interim suspension pursuant to Rule 17(b) of the Rules for Lawyer Disciplinary Enforcement (RLDE) contained in Rule 413 of the South Carolina Appellate Court Rules (SCACR)," the document states. "Respondent consents to the issuance of an order of interim suspension in this matter."

"It is ordered that Respondent's license to practice law in this state is suspended until further order of this Court."

Murdaugh was reportedly being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a country road near Varnville, S.C., on Saturday. A family spokesperson said Murdaugh is expected to survive.

On Monday, Murdaugh announced in a statement that he was resigning from his law firm, PMPED, which his grandfather founded over 100 years ago, and was also entering rehab.

Murdaugh was shot months after Murdaugh found his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul Murdaugh, both shot several times at their Colleton County home on June 7.

It was unclear if Saturday's shooting was related to the double slaying of his wife and son.

No arrests have been made and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has released very little information about the slayings.

At the time of his death, Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial on charges of boating under the influence connected to a February 2019 crash that killed a 19-year-old woman. Investigators have looked into whether the fatal shooting could be related to that case.

No suspects have been named. Shortly after Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were killed, state investigators said they found information that led them to reopen the investigation into the suspicious 2015 death of a 19-year-old man named Stephen Smith.

Fox News' Louis Casiano, Michael Ruiz and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.