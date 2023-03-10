Alex Murdaugh appeals conviction for murdering his wife and son

Alex Murdaugh during his sentencing at the Colleton County Courthouse - Joshua Boucher

Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer convicted last week of murdering his wife and son, has appealed his conviction and life sentence, according to new court records.

Murdaugh, 54, the scion of a prominent American legal family, was found guilty on March 2 of shooting dead his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son, Paul, 22, on their family estate on June 7, 2021.

Attorneys for Murdaugh, who prosecutors said carried out the murders as part of an attempt to hide a drug addiction and theft of millions of dollars, filed a notice of appeal before the state's appeals court.

The notice filed in court on Thursday does not contain details of the grounds for the appeal.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to prison for the remainder of his life, with terms for both murders to run consecutively. It was the sentence requested by prosecutors, who did not seek the death penalty.

Murdaugh had faced a minimum of 30 years in prison for each of the two counts of murder under South Carolina law, as well as up to 10 years for two related firearms charges.

Attorneys for Murdaugh filed a notice to appeal his convictions - Andrew J. Whitaker

During his trial, prosecutors said Murdaugh fatally shot his wife and son to distract from an array of financial misdeeds, including the theft of millions of dollars from his law partners and clients, money used to feed a years-long addiction to opioids and support an expensive lifestyle.

Murdaugh's lawyers tried to paint their client as a loving family man who, while facing financial difficulties and a drug addiction, would never harm his wife and child.

But the key piece of evidence was a Snapchat video on his dead son’s mobile phone, which took a year for investigators to unlock.

It was taken minutes before the killings at the kennels on the family property where the bodies were found.

The voices of all three Murdaughs could be heard on the video.

Murdaugh had originally told police, and maintained for 20 months, that he had not been at the kennels.

Even during sentencing, he maintained his innocence, saying: "I respect this court, but I am innocent. I would never under any circumstances hurt my wife Maggie. I would never under any circumstances hurt my son Paul."