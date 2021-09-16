Alex Murdaugh arrested on charges related to insurance fraud: Police

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, who told a former client to shoot him fatally, turned himself in Thursday on charges related to an insurance fraud scheme, according to a new report.

Murdaugh was booked Thursday on charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and filing a false police report at the Hampton County Detention Center, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said. Murdaugh's wife and son were also killed unexpectedly in June while on their family's hunting property, and the attorney is expected to appear in court Thursday, CNN reported.

SOUTH CAROLINA LAWYER TOLD FORMER CLIENT TO KILL HIM, POLICE SAY

An affidavit released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division showed that Murdaugh admitted on Monday to having Curtis Edward Smith shoot him in order for his son Buster to collect a life insurance policy, with the insurance plan valued at an estimated $10 million. The affidavit named Murdaugh as a "co-defendant."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

