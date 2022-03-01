Alex Murdaugh update: Attorneys file federal lawsuit to stop release of jailhouse phone calls

Attorneys for suspended South Carolina attorney Richard Alexander Murdaugh have asked the federal courts for relief in hopes of stopping the release of additional Murdaugh "jailhouse" phone calls.

Murdaugh is currently being detained in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, South Carolina, on a $7 million bond. He faces 74 criminal charges, mostly from the state Grand Jury. Murdaugh's recorded phone calls from the detention center have recently been publicly released, and his attorneys have filed a federal law suit to stop future recordings from being publicized — at least until after Murdagh's case is resolved.

Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes, coupled with his family's storied legal history as 14th Circuit solicitors for 85 years and powerful attorneys in a century-old law firm, have attracted intense interest. This interest was enflamed when Murdaugh reported finding his wife Maggie and son Paul shot and killed at their home in June 2021, a still unsolved case.

Power, prestige and privilege: Inside the rise and fall of the Murdaugh dynasty in South Carolina

Richard "Alex" Murdaugh

That intense media interest led one S.C. media blog to obtain digital copies of Murdaugh's outgoing phone calls from the detention center though a Freedom of Information Act request. Those calls were reported and used in a Feb. 23 podcast..

On Monday, Feb. 28, Murdaugh attorneys James M. Griffin and Richard A. Harpootlian filed a "Complaint for Injunctive Relief" with the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina, Columbia Division. The legal action names as the defendant D. Shane Kitchens, the Interim Director of the detention center, and seeks to stop the release of any additional phone calls.

The detention center contracts with a communication company to routinely record outgoing calls placed by inmates to their family members, friends, and others, according to the injunction.

The suit states that although inmates are reportedly made aware that their conversations are subject to being monitored and recorded, they are not informed that these recordings will be provided to the pubic. Attached to the lawsuit is a copy of the 18-page list of inmate rules and regulations.

Story continues

Read More: Mallory Beach wrongful death suit amended, says Murdaughs condoned underage drinking

Related: Legal issues surround pending sale of Murdaugh family property 'Moselle,' homicide scene

Murdaugh's complaint states that his "private" conversations with family members were "made available to paid subscribers on the electronic media organization’s website" as well as on the Murdaugh Murders Podcast, and social media.

The Murdaugh attorneys' suit also seeks to "prevent further exploitation of his private conversations for commercial gain."

In their Monday report on the filing of this federal injunction, Will Folks, founding editor of FITSNews, the blog that obtained the recordings, said, ”We believe these are public records — as did the public entity which supplied them to us. We at FITSNews will continue to push for the release of all government records that are not protected under attorney-client privilege.”

In the complaint, Murdaugh's attorneys contend that a federal wiretapping statute prohibits the interception and recording of telephone calls except under very limited circumstances. The suit also contends that 18 U.S.C. 2517 Title III prohibits the disclosure of recorded telephone communications of inmates to the public in response to a records request.

Recent lawsuits: Two more lawsuits filed in connection with fatal 2019 boat crash involving Murdaughs

On Feb. 23, 2022, Murdaughs attorneys sent the defendant a letter demanding that the jail director cease and desist from disclosing any additional Murdaugh telephone recordings to the media. The same day, a Murdaugh attorney telephoned the Richland County Attorney and left a voicemail complaining of these "unlawful disclosures" and requested an immediate return call, states the lawsuit.

The complaint also demands that, if successful, Murdaugh's legal team be awarded any attorney fees and costs expended on this action.

The Hampton County Guardian contacted Murdaugh's attorneys by email for comment, and left a phone message for Kitchens at the detention center. No additional comments were offered by the filing of this story.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh attorneys ask court stop release of jailhouse calls