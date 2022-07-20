Alex Murdaugh bond denied in hearing; pleads not guilty in killing of wife, son

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, the disbarred South Carolina attorney now accused of murdering his own wife and son while committing scores of financial crimes, was denied bond during a hearing Wednesday in front of Judge Clifton Newman in the Colleton County Courthouse.

Both the defense and the prosecution agreed to a "no bond" as well as motions for the judge to approve a gag order, sealed evidence motions and a speedy trial.

The State Law Enforcement Division charged Murdaugh with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime last week, following a year-long investigation into the killings of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

During Wednesday's hearing, Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Judge Clifton Newman

The felony indictments, signed by a Colleton County grand jury and unsealed July 14, allege that Murdaugh shot and killed his wife with a rifle, and shot and killed his younger son with a shotgun. No other details were included in the indictments. Both had been shot multiple times, Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said not long after the killings.

Murdaugh's attorneys Jim Griffin and Richard Harpootlian denied the allegations from the onset with a statement issued just minutes after the charges were announced by the state.

"Alex wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul. He loved them more than anything in the world," the statement from Harpootlian and Griffin reads. "It was very clear from day one that law enforcement and the Attorney General prematurely concluded that Alex was responsible for the murder of his wife and son. But we know that Alex did not have any motive whatsoever to murder them."

The attorneys plan to immediately file a motion for a speedy trial, that the Attorney General's Office turn over all evidence within 30 days and that a trial be held within 60 days of receiving that evidence, according to the statement.

Because this is an active investigation and is now a pending court case, Attorney General Alan Wilson said he cannot comment on specifics.

“All the efforts of our office and the law enforcement agencies involved in this investigation have been focused on seeking justice for the victims’ families," Wilson said.

“Over the last 13 months, SLED agents and our partners have worked day in and day out to build a case against the person responsible for the murders of Maggie and Paul and to exclude those who were not. At no point did agents lose focus on this investigation. From the beginning I have been clear, the priority was to ensure justice was served. Today is one more step in a long process for justice for Maggie and Paul,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said.

Murdaugh's wife, Margaret, better known as Maggie, 52, and his son, Paul, 22, were shot and killed at their Colleton County estate, Moselle, between the hours of 9 and 9:30 p.m. on the night of June 7, 2021. Murdaugh called 911 at 10:07 p.m. and reported that he had found the pair unresponsive and lying on the ground near the family's dog kennels. At the time of his death, Paul Murdaugh was facing three felony boating under the influence charges related to the February 2019 boat crash that killed Mallory Beach, 19, of Hampton.

Since the killings, the Attorney General's Office and SLED have uncovered a web of financial and drug crimes allegedly involving Murdaugh that span more than a decade in several Lowcountry counties.

Prior to today's bond hearing, Murdaugh was facing a total of 88 criminal charges and 11 civil suits and is being detained in Richland County's Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $7 million bond he has been unable to meet.

