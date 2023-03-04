Alex Murdaugh booked into South Carolina prison with freshly shaved head

Double-murderer Alex Murdaugh has been booked into a South Carolina state prison with a freshly shaved head.

The once-prominent attorney arrived at the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia on Friday, one day after he was convicted in the slayings of his 52-yeard-old wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul, 22. Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before reaching a decision after six weeks of sometimes graphic testimony.

In a new mugshot snapped hours after he received two life sentences for the violent killings, Murdaugh is seen sporting a yellow jumpsuit and and a bald head.

Sources told TMZ it’s standard practice for inmates to have their heads shaved at the facility, so Murdaugh likely had little say in the fate of his strawberry blonde locks.

The intake process will also include medical and mental evaluations that usually take around 45 days to complete, WPDE reported. Murdaugh will then be transferred to one of South Carolina Department of Corrections’ maximum-security prisons, where he will begin serving his sentence.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found dead near a kennel area on the family’s expansive “Moselle” hunting estate on June 7, 2021. A jury heard Murdaugh’s defense team argue that more than one killer may have been responsible for the murders, which involved multiple gunshots fired from two weapons.

The panel also learned of Murdaugh’s failed attempt to stage his own death as part of an insurance fraud scheme, a fatal boat crash in which his son was involved, and of a housekeeper who died in a fall at the family’s home. The former lawyer also admitted to stealing millions of dollars from his family firm and clients, which he then used to fund his painkiller addiction.

Murdaugh maintained his innocence in the moments leading up to his sentencing. He acknowledged that he was a scammer and opioid addict, but declared that he was not capable of hurting his loved ones.

With News Wire Services