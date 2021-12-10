Alex Murdaugh charged with 21 new financial crimes, totaling $1.3M

The South Carolina State Grand Jury has indicted suspended Hampton lawyer Alex Murdaugh on 21 new counts of financial crimes, alleging he stole a total of $1.3 million across three counties, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

The seven new indictments, announced Thursday evening, charge Murdaugh with nine counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent; seven counts of computer crimes; four counts of money laundering; and one count of forgery.

Monday’s announcement means that Murdaugh now faces 48 separate charges in 12 indictments issued in November and December.

In total, Murdaugh is accused of stealing $6.2 million dollars, according to the indictments.

Murdaugh’s new indictments span crimes allegedly committed in Beaufort, Colleton and Hampton counties, according to the attorney general.

“The fact of the matter is we just learned of the charges,” Murdaugh’s lawyer Jim Griffin said by phone Thursday night.

“We have not had a chance to review the charges and we are trying to get a bond hearing scheduled on these charges along with the original state grand jury charges,” he said.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division, Attorney General’s Office, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation, according to the announcement.

Each case will be prosecuted by the attorney general, the announcement said.