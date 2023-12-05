Alex Murdaugh convicted of more than 100 crimes. What criminal charges remain?

In an ironic, strange twist of events, the first criminal charges for notorious former South Carolina attorney-turned-con man and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh will likely be the final alleged crimes he answers for in the S.C. criminal justice system.

While Murdaugh's crime spree secretly began more than a decade ago, his public unraveling — and his first of many criminal charges — began when bleeding from the head, he called 911 on a rural Hampton County roadside over the 2021 Labor Day weekend to report that he had been shot under suspicious circumstances that later proved fraudulent.

Two highly eventful years later, after being convicted on March 2 of murdering his family and strapped with two life sentences, then entering a "global" guilty plea on Nov. 17 for his financial and drug-related crimes to add another 27 years of prison, all of the more than 100 S.C. State Grand Jury charges against Murdaugh have now been prosecuted or dismissed due to plea agreements.

Barring a possible retrial or pending appeal in his March 2 double murder conviction over ongoing jury tampering allegations, the local indictments from the Hampton County roadside shooting are the only criminal charges that remain for Murdaugh. Here is a recap and the latest on those charges.

Alex Murdaugh still facing local 'roadside' insurance scheme charges

With all state-level charges resolved, Murdaugh only faces "local" indictments in Hampton County General Sessions Court at the same venue, where his ancestors — three generations of Randolph Murdaughs — served as 14th Circuit Solicitors.

During a Nov. 28 press conference following Murdaugh's last sentencing, S.C. Attorney General's Office prosecutor Creighton Waters told reporters outside the Beaufort courthouse that no trial or hearing dates had been set yet for the local charges.

Murdaugh's attorneys have not stated their intentions with those charges, and Murdaugh has not entered a plea.

On Sept. 16, 2021, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that it had arrested Murdaugh, then 53, in connection with the Sept. 4 Old Salkehatchie Road shooting incident in which he claimed to have been shot by an unknown male assailant.

Coming just three months after Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, were shot and killed, the report was quickly considered both alarming for those close to the Murdaugh family and law firm, and suspicious to law enforcement and the media. Even a passerby who made a 911 call reported it as a "setup."

The following Monday, Labor Day (Sept. 6), Murdaugh's family law firm, PMPED, announced that it had forced Murdaugh to resign over allegations that he had stolen money from clients and law partners.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office quickly called in SLED, and after a SLED investigation, Murdaugh was charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, along with filing a false police report.

SLED investigators allege he conspired with Curtis Edward Smith, a man they would later learn was a longtime co-conspirator, to "assist him in committing suicide for the explicit purpose of allowing a beneficiary to collect life insurance." That beneficiary was Richard Alexander "Buster" Murdaugh Jr., his surviving son.Murdaugh was booked at the Hampton County Detention Center on Sept. 16, his first of many jailhouse stays, and was granted a $20,000 bond before checking himself back into rehab over a self-proclaimed drug addiction.

Within two months, Murdaugh would be struck with wave after wave of S.C. State Grand Jury indictments even as those local indictments remained pending and unresolved.

What is happening with Murdaugh accomplice Curtis Edward Smith?

SLED agents also arrested Smith, a Colleton County man, on Sept. 14 in connection with the shooting incident involving Murdaugh on Sept. 4.

Smith, 61, of Walterboro, was charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, distribution of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

He and Murdaugh would tell state police different stories of what happened on that rural roadside, but Smith would later be indicted again in connection with Murdaugh.

Murdaugh and Smith would be indicted together on June 28, 2022, on charges of conspiring together in a "multi-county" narcotics distribution scheme.

Smith, who is out on bond and has reportedly cooperated with Murdaugh investigators, has yet to be tried on any criminal indictments.

Smith's counsel told The Hampton County Guardian earlier this year that Smith had been suffering from health problems but was recovering, and a trial was not expected to be necessary — perhaps indicating a possible plea agreement in the future.

