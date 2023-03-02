Alex Murdaugh defense makes closing argument on dramatic final day of murder trial

The defense in once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial delivered its closing arguments on a dramatic day that began with a juror being dismissed for prematurely discussing the case.

Attorney Jim Griffin told jurors his client, who is accused of shooting his wife and son on the family’s sprawling property, was the victim of a botched investigation that included “fabricating evidence.”

The defense focused on the clean clothes Murdaugh was wearing when investigators arrived at the crime scene on the evening of June 7, 2021. According to Griffin, had Murdaugh shot Maggie and Paul Murdaugh multiple times from close range — using a shotgun and an AR-15 style rifle as prosecutors claim — blood would have splattered on him.

Photos introduced by the prosecution indicate the suspect changed clothes at some point on the day his wife and son died. Defense attorneys said Thursday investigators were “late to the dance” when they made the defendant’s wardrobe change an issue months after the murders.

Griffin told jurors Thursday that Murdaugh, 54, and his 52-year-old wife had a loving relationship. The defense attorney also claimed the prosecution failed to provide a motive.

“They don’t have an answer to ‘Why?’” he said.

In their closing remarks Wednesday, prosecutors said Murdaugh had been facing a “gathering storm” of financial, occupational and criminal troubles connected to shady business dealings to which he’s admitted. The “shame” was allegedly more than he could stand.

“No one knew who he was,” the prosecutor said. “No one knows who this man was.”

Murdaugh spoke at length about his addiction to painkillers when he took the witness stand last week. He confessed to lying to colleagues, clients and investigators, whom he led to believe he hasn’t visited the kennels on his property the night Maggie and Paul’s bodies were discovered there. A Snapchat video shot by his son on the day of the murders proved otherwise.

Jurors toured the property Tuesday before closing arguments began.

The defense argued at the end of the 28-day trial that Murdaugh lied to investigators because he didn’t want further attention drawn to his “closet full of skeletons.”

“He lied because that’s what addicts do,” Griffin told jurors.

According to the defense, prosecutors failed to make their case against Murdaugh, who still faces multiple financial crime charges.

“Why? Why? Why?” Griffin asked. “The state cannot provide an answer to this question because the answer is, he would not murder the people closest to him.”

He asked jurors “not to compound a family tragedy with another one” by sending Murdaugh to prison.

Prosecution John Meadors ended the trial by criticizing the defense for questioning investigators who handled the case. He also said the state doesn’t have to explain why Murdaugh decided to shoot his wife and son. But they argue there’s no reason to believe it was anyone else.

“We don’t have to prove motive. I think it’s been proven,” the prosecutor said. “His world was collapsing. I think he did it to protect the one he loved the most so he could keep his lifestyle.”

Meadors said “only one person knows” why Murdaugh killed his family members and asked jurors to hold the defendant accountable.

The case will soon go to 12 jurors, which includes the alternate member added Thursday after a primary jury member was disqualified for “improper conversations” with parties not involved in the case. Judge Clifton Newman told the court it doesn’t appear that chatter was extensive, but the dismissed juror offered her opinion on evidence and had to be dismissed. The jury consisted of four men and eight women. Juror 785 gathered her possessions, which NBC News said included a dozen eggs, and left the courtroom. It’s unclear which alternate took her place.

Murdaugh could face a life sentence if convicted.