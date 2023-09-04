Alex Murdaugh’s defense team to speak about murder conviction appeal

The defense team for disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will hold a news conference Tuesday about their plans to appeal his murder conviction.

Murdaugh was found guilty in March of murdering his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, in a 2021 shooting. Both were shot multiple times.

Murdaugh is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

His lawyers already filed a notice saying they plan to challenge his guilty verdict. Attorney Jim Griffin said his team will be looking for bias in potential jurors.

“Appeals are extraordinarily difficult to win,” said trial attorney Danielle Cohen Higgins. “The question that I’m sure the counsel for Alex Murdaugh and this appeal is going to argue is there’s no way that this small town in South Carolina where this family had such a prominent name -- there wasn’t a person in the area that didn’t know the Murdaugh name.”

Murdaugh’s other son Buster, said he doesn’t think his dad killed his mother and brother.

