Alex Murdaugh to face charges in June 2021 shooting deaths of wife and son

Screenshot from Maggie Murdaugh's Facebook page.
John Monk
·1 min read

Alex Murdaugh is expected to be indicted this week for murder in the grisly June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife and son, according to two sources with knowledge of the pending indictments.

Both spoke on anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

The shooting deaths of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul, 22, has been unsolved for more than 13 months, as law enforcement has kept mum on the investigation.

It is not known whether the indictment will come from the state grand jury, which has issued numerous indictments against Murdaugh for financial crimes, or from a Colleton County grand jury. Most often, murder indictments are issued in the county where the crime happened.

The killings of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were carried out in Colleton County last June 7, where the Murdaughs’ 1,772-acre estate, called Moselle, is located.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

