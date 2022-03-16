Alex Murdaugh facing new State Grand Jury charges tied to fraud scheme; Cory Fleming indicted

The State Grand Jury has issued new criminal indictments against suspended South Carolina attorneys Richard Alexander "Alex" Murdaugh and Cory Howerton Fleming.

In addition to charges previously indicted by the State Grand Jury, a new superseding indictment adds four new charges against Murdaugh and 18 charges against Fleming, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday.

The indictments against the pair of accused attorneys include charges of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses, Value $10,000 or More; Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More; Money Laundering, Value More than $300 but less than $20,000, Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More; Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More; Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More than $2,000 but less than $10,000; False Statement or Misrepresentation in Connection with an Insurance Transaction, Value $50,000 or More; and Criminal Conspiracy.

Altogether, through 15 indictments containing 75 total charges against Murdaugh, the State Grand Jury has indicted Murdaugh for schemes to defraud victims of $8,492,888.31.

As to Fleming, through one indictment containing 18 charges against him, the State Grand Jury has indicted Fleming for schemes to defraud victims of $3,623,431.95.

