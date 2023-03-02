Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murders of wife and son

1
Allison Elyse Gualtieri
·2 min read

A jury in South Carolina reached a verdict of guilty on all counts after just three hours of deliberations in the case of disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh, who was accused of killing his wife and son in 2021.

Murdaugh was charged with four counts: the murder of Maggie Murdaugh, the murder of Paul Murdaugh, and two counts of possession of a weapon during a crime. Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison without parole for each murder charge.

Sentencing is expected to take place on Friday. Murdaugh still faces another trial in the future over numerous financial crimes.

Jurors started deliberations Thursday afternoon following weeks of testimony from dozens of witnesses in a sprawling case that culminated in a visit to the crime scene, the family's rural hunting estate Moselle, ahead of closing arguments.

Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense and denied that he killed his wife and son. But he admitted under questioning that he had lied to investigators when he denied being at the estate that night — blaming his lies on his addiction to opioids.

"I'm not quite sure how I let myself get where I got. I battled that addiction for so many years. I was spending so much money on pills," Murdaugh said.

Alex Murdaugh stands next to the witness booth during a break in his trial for murder on Feb. 23, 2023 in Walterboro, S.C. / Credit: Joshua Boucher/The State via AP
Alex Murdaugh stands next to the witness booth during a break in his trial for murder on Feb. 23, 2023 in Walterboro, S.C. / Credit: Joshua Boucher/The State via AP

Prosecutors argued that Murdaugh killed his wife and son in a desperate effort to distract attention from his financial crimes and gain sympathy from the community.

The defense in turn argued that the authorities conducted a shoddy investigation — failing to collect evidence like fingerprints or possible DNA on Maggie or Paul Murdaugh's clothing that could have pointed to someone else — because they were so determined to get him convicted.

Over the course of the trial, the number of alternate jurors dwindled to one, following dismissals for medical reasons and, in one case, speaking about the case. That juror was removed during closing arguments.

Murdaugh also faces nearly 100 charges against him for various financial crimes, including fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and forgery, and is accused of stealing more than $8 million and trying to get a man to kill him in a $10 million life insurance scheme. While he admitted to some of these crimes on the stand during this trial, legal proceedings in those cases are still ahead.

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Former transportation safety chair on close calls at airports

Special Report: Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son

TikTok star "Grandma Great" proves it's never too late to pursue your passions

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife, son in June 2021

    The jury found Alex Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, the night of June 7, 2021.

  • New York agrees to pay millions to George Floyd protesters who sued over police treatment

    New York has agreed to pay millions to protesters arrested during a June 2020 protest in the Bronx over the killing of George Floyd, according to a tentative settlement agreement filed on Tuesday. The city would pay at least $21,500 to each protester who was “detained, arrested, and/or subjected to force by police officers” and…

  • Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Jury urged to not 'compound a family tragedy with another' by finding him guilty

    Jurors in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, a South Carolina lawyer accused of murdering his wife and son, were urged "not to compound a family tragedy with another" by finding him guilty, as the defence finished their closing arguments and the jury was sent out to deliberate.

  • Florida man with AK-47 posted video on social media threatening police: authorities

    A man who posted video on social media that showed him holding an AK-47 and threatening a Miami-Dade Police officer has been arrested.

  • Engagement vs. entertainment: What the Alex Murdaugh trial, true crime interest says about us

    True crime enthusiasts and concerned onlookers found the latest subject of their fascination in the yearslong unraveling of the Alex Murdaugh saga.

  • As Tennessee, others target drag shows, many wonder: Why?

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “If I hadn’t been a girl, I’d have been a drag queen.” Dolly Parton has uttered those words famously and often. Across the country, conservative activists and politicians complain that drag contributes to the “sexualization” or “grooming” of children.

  • Is Pete Buttigieg the best – or worst – transportation secretary in history?

    Observers think the former mayor of South Bend has done a surprisingly competent job on policy, but hasn’t always had a handle on the politics of being in the White House, Josh Marcus reports

  • Officials plan to name Sacramento skatepark after Tyre Nichols

    Less than two months after the death of Tyre Nichols, a California skatepark could be named after the Sacramento native. Nichols, 29, died ten days into the year, three days after he was allegedly beaten by five Memphis police officers after a traffic stop. Nichols' mother RowVaughn Wells, and stepfather Rodney Wells have recounted how skateboarding was one of their late son's passions.

  • Ed Sheeran's new album will deal with his wife's tumour

    The musician revealed his wife Cherry was diagnosed with a tumour during her second pregnancy

  • 9 Things Tax Filers Over 65 Need To Know in 2023

    Taxes can be complicated. But understanding them can save you hundreds (or thousands) of dollars per year. Discover: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't Taxable Also See: 3 Signs You're Serious...

  • US Senator Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles, expects full recovery

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazer for women in American politics who recently announced she will not seek re-election in 2024, said on Thursday she was receiving treatment for shingles in a California hospital. Feinstein was diagnosed with the virus in February and is expected to make a full recovery, she said in an emailed statement shared by her office. First elected to the Senate in 1992, Feinstein is the oldest member of Congress at 89.

  • Jury reaches verdict in Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murders of wife and son

    Prosecutors allege that Mr Murdaugh killed his wife and son to distract from his string of alleged financial crimes

  • Documents detail EMTs' failure to aid Tyre Nichols

    Two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technicians who were fired and had their licenses suspended for failing to give aid to Tyre Nichols for 19 minutes while he struggled with injuries from being brutally beaten by police, did not check his vital signs or perform other basic medical examinations, documents released Thursday showed. Advanced EMT JaMichael Sandridge and EMT Robert Long went to the location where five Memphis police officers had punched, kicked and hit Nichols with a baton during an arrest after Nichols fled a traffic stop on the night of Jan. 7. Video footage released by the city of Memphis showed the beating and the aftermath, which included the officers and other first responders chatting and milling about as Nichols was unattended — handcuffed on the ground and slumped against a squad car.

  • Santos Proposes SALT Increase as New Yorkers Seek His Ouster

    (Bloomberg) -- Representative George Santos may not be well liked by his colleagues or constituents, but his first bill in Congress deals with something wildly popular in his district on New York’s Long Island — the state and local tax deduction. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose R

  • Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes possible Thursday

    Severe weather will roll through North Texas during the evening commute Thursday.

  • Hail and wind pick up across North Texas as storms move in

    Our first tornado warning was also issued at 4:00 p.m. This is just the beginning of tonight's severe weather event, so keep an eye on CBS News Texas for the latest.

  • Philippines fires airport security officers who were caught stealing from tourist

    The officials said that the incident could have dire consequences on the country’s tourism industry. Read for more details.

  • Man with 'Passion for Life' Died After Snowmobile 'Landed on Top Of Him' in Wyoming Avalanche

    Alex Balestrieri died in an avalanche while he was riding a snowmobile in Wyoming on Feb. 23

  • States move to crack down on nurses with bogus diplomas

    Medical licensing officials in multiple states are scrambling to stop nurses with fraudulent academic credentials from caring for patients, after three Florida schools were accused of selling thousands of bogus diplomas. New York regulators told 903 nurses in recent weeks to either surrender their licenses or prove they were properly educated. Delaware and Washington state officials have yanked dozens of nursing licenses.

  • Aaron Carter’s Mother Shares Graphic Photos From the Scene of His Death

    REUTERS/Robert GalbraithFour months after singer Aaron Carter was discovered dead in his California home at the age of 34, his mother has shared a series of graphic photos that she says were taken at the scene of his death.Jane Carter shared the images in a Facebook post on Wednesday alongside a caption in which she said she’s still looking for answers regarding the circumstances of her son’s death. “Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter,” she wrote. “I wa