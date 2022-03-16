Alex Murdaugh’s friend charged in insurance fraud scheme over housekeeper’s death

A longtime friend of Alex Murdaugh has been charged for his role in the $3 million insurance scam that robbed the sons of the legal family’s longtime housekeeper.

Cory Fleming has been indicted on 18 charges, including money laundering, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust with fraudulent intent and false statement or misrepresentation in connection with an insurance transaction, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.

Fleming has been accused of “surreptitiously delivering to Murdaugh a share of the proceeds” obtained from the insurance payout for housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, whose sons Fleming was supposed to be representing. According to prosecutors, Fleming directed more than $3.4 million to Murdaugh and kept another $140,000 for himself.

Murdaugh also faces four new charges in the same con, bringing the total to 75.

This is the first time that Fleming, Murdaugh’s college roommate, has been charged in the ever-growing scandal that has enveloped Murdaugh’s life. Fleming was hired, on the advice of Murdaugh, by Satterfield’s sons after she died following a “slip and fall” at their South Carolina estate in 2018. But the heirs never saw a dime of the insurance payout.

Instead, Murdaugh pocketed almost all of it, according to prosecutors.

Fleming, 53, has since been suspended from practicing law.

Murdaugh’s world began unraveling in June, when he came home to find wife Maggie and his 22-year-old son Paul fatally shot on their Hampton County property. Three months later, Murdaugh staged his own botched murder in an ill-fated attempt to direct his own $10 million life insurance policy to his remaining son, Buster.

After admitting to planning the assisted suicide, Murdaugh resigned from his law firm and entered rehab for an opioid addiction.

His law firm has since accused him of stealing more than $1 million.

Murdaugh remains in jail on a $7 million bond.