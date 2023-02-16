Alex Murdaugh grimaces as trial hears his bizarre 911 call after being shot in the head in botched hitman plot

Alex Murdaugh cries while listening to an interview he did with SLED special agent David Owen during his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina (AP)

A visibly uncomfortable Alex Murdaugh grimaced as prosecutors played his 911 call after he was shot in a botched hitman plot.

On the nineteenth day of Mr Murdaugh’s trial, juries heard a bizarre call he made to 911 dispatchers moments after being shot in the head on 4 September 2021. The shooting happened nearly three months after his son Paul and wife Maggie Murdaugh’s murders, which Mr Murdaugh is now accused of perpetrating to distract from his many financial and legal troubles.

Mr Murdaugh initially claimed he was ambushed in the drive-by shooting while changing a tyre on his vehicle but soon after admitted to conspiring to pay a hitman to shoot him dead so that his surviving son Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall.

“I’ve got a flat tire. Somebody stopped to help me, and when I turned my back, they tried to shoot me,” Mr Murdaugh can be heard saying in the audio played in court on Thursday.

The disgraced legal scion said he was “bleeding a lot,” but remained conscious and was even able to describe the weapon he believed was used in his assault and the supposed make of the vehicle of his attacker.

“It sounded like a shotgun. It was so loud. It didn’t sound like a .22,” Mr Murdaugh said.

When questioned by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division from his hospital bed, Mr Murdaugh also helped agents create a sketch of the purported shooter.

One week later on 13 September, he confessed to law enforcement that he had orchestrated the whole saga. He told investigators that he had paid Curtis “Eddie” Smith – a former law firm client, distant cousin and allegedly his drug dealer – to carry out the shooting.

The court also heard Mr Murdaugh’s confession, in which he told authorities that he had schemed the plot because he believed his family would be “better off without him.”

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.