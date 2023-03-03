Alex Murdaugh guilty after dramatic 6-week double murder trial

A South Carolina jury took under three hours to reach a guilty verdict in the grueling six-week double murder trial that saw disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh admit he lied to investigators and stole from business partners and clients, yet insisting he wasn’t responsible for gunning down his wife and son.

The 54-year-old defendant was silent but appeared rattled when the verdict was read. The jury reached its decision by 6:41 p.m. Thursday after hearing 28 days of testimony. Murdaugh’s surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, who was not home when his family members were killed, also showed little emotion at the reading of the verdict.

Judge Clifton Newman said the jury spent a “significant amount of time” studying the evidence before rendering a verdict. The court will reconvene at 9:30 a.m. Friday to announce a verdict. Murdaugh faces a minimum of 30 years behind bars. He could be given a life sentence. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in the once-prominent defendant’s case.

Murdaugh was indicted on two counts of murder on July 14, 2022, more than a year after he called 911 and claimed to have discovered the bloody bodies of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh near a kennel on the family’s 1,772-acre estate.

Maggie, 52, was shot multiple times with a .300 Blackout semiautomatic rifle. Paul, 22, had been shot twice with a shotgun.

The Murdaughs once owned a .300 Blackout, though the rifle could “no longer be accounted for” when the trial began, prosecutors said. Firearms Examiner Paul Greer testified shotgun shells at the murder scene matched ammunition found at the family’s shooting range, but investigators couldn’t identify a specific murder weapon, Greenville News reported.

The state argued that Murdaugh used two guns in the familicide to give the appearance the killings weren’t the act of a single shooter. He was accused of using his skills as a lawyer to proactively establish an “alibi” before committing his crimes.

Murdaugh’s defense argued there could have been two killers and stressed the logistical complications of one person using a pair of firearms to ambush two victims.

More than 70 witnesses testified in Murdaugh’s case, including forensics experts for both sides.

Prosecutors used every opportunity to remind jurors Murdaugh had a long history of unethical behavior. He still faces charges stemming from nearly 100 alleged financial crimes.

The defendant told investigators he hadn’t been to the kennels on the day of the murders prior to finding his wife and son there. He later confessed on the witness stand that wasn’t true after a Snapchat video filmed by Paul before his death proved otherwise.

Murdaugh spoke at length about an addiction to painkillers that caused him to lie and cheat, but he insisted he wasn’t a murderer. In their closing argument, the defense said Murdaugh had no motive for killing his loved ones.

Murdaugh suggested Maggie and “Paul Paul” were killed by someone angry about a 2019 incident in which a teenager was killed in a boat Paul was allegedly driving while drunk. Prosecutors noted Murdaugh had no evidence to support that theory. Charges against Paul were dropped after he died.

Prosecutors argued that life as Murdaugh knew it was coming to an end, and he could no longer weather the “gathering storm” when he snapped on June 7, 2021.

Before his troubles, Murdaugh worked for — and stole from — a now-disbanded law firm launched by his great-grandfather. A Murdaugh had held the prestigious title of 14th Circuit Solicitor for nearly a century until 2005.

Legal watchers largely believed Murdaugh’s defense hurt itself by allowing the defendant to testify.

New York City defense attorney Duncan Levin, who’s worked with Harvey Weinstein and Anne Delvery, told the Daily News last week that putting Murdaugh on the stand was a “highly risky” decision that turned out to be a “disaster” for the defendant.