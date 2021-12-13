Alex Murdaugh hearing: Former attorney receives $7 million bond on 48 state grand jury charges

A state judge has granted former South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh bond on 48 charges by the South Carolina State Grand Jury, charges which include 47 felonies that total up to 500 years of potential prison time.

State Grand Jury Presiding Judge Alison Renee Lee, during a virtual bond hearing held at 9:30 Monday morning , set a $7 million surety bond for Murdaugh, with no 10 percent payment option.

What We Know: Murdaughs killed in double homicide in Colleton County

Satterfield case: Lawyer says Bank of America added to ongoing lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh

Murdaugh latest: Mallory Beach family files suit alleging social media harassment, conspiracy

Alex Murdaugh faced a bond hearing in the Richland County Courthouse Oct. 19, 2021. Murdaugh was denied bond after attorneys argued to a Richland County judge whether the man facing two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense is a flight risk and a danger to himself and others.

"I think it's appropriate to set bond," said Judge Lee. "I am a little reluctant, but I have to comply with the state statutes."

Murdaugh, who is facing 12 state grand jury indictments, containing 48 separate financial crimes charges, was also handed bond restrictions including: house arrest, GPS electronic monitoring, surrendering of passport, waiver of extradition, mandatory mental health counseling, substance abuse counseling and random drug testing.

Judge Lee also stipulated that if Murdaugh is committed to a residential treatment facility that it must be a facility located in South Carolina. Murdaugh is also not allowed to have any contact with witnesses, victims or co-defendants in these cases.

Murdaugh addressed the court at length.

"I made a terrible decision that I regret, that I'm sorry for, and quite frankly I'm embarrassed about," said Murdaugh.

"I want to repair as much of the damage as I can, and repair as many of the relationships as I can," he added.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh bond hearing: SC lawyer granted bond on 48 grand jury charges