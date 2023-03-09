Alex Murdaugh held in maximum-security unit, under constant surveillance at South Carolina prison

South Carolina prison officials are concerned other inmates will target double killer Alex Murdaugh, so they’ve stashed the disgraced legal scion in the most secure part of the detention facility, according to a new report.

Murdaugh earlier this month was convicted in the murders of his of his 52-yeard-old wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul, 22.

A judge subsequently handed him two life sentences for the killings, and he was shipped off to Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, where he will continue to undergo medical and mental evaluations over the next few weeks.

Murdaugh is currently being housed in a single cell made of concrete, with only a steel bed, toilet and sink inside, sources told TMZ.

He’s also being kept under constant surveillance and away from everyone else in the prison, even during meal times. That’s because officials are worried the notoriety surrounding his high-profile case could trigger resentment from other inmates looking to put the disgraced lawyer in his place, according to the state Department of Corrections.

There are currently an estimated 1,700 prisoners at the Kirkland Correctional Institution, including “some of the most violent and dangerous offenders in the state,” the state Department of Corrections said.

Once his evaluations at the facility are complete, the 54-year-old disbarred attorney will be assigned to a specific custody level and a new prison. Officials said he will likely be allowed to eat meals with fellow inmates and rejoin the general population once he arrives at the next spot.

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found dead near a kennel area on the family’s expansive “Moselle” hunting estate on June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh has repeatedly proclaimed his innocence, but experts have said its unlikely he will win his freedom should he decide to appeal.