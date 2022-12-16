Alex Murdaugh indicted on tax evasion charges ahead of SC murder trial

Alex Murdaugh faces more financial-related charges after a state grand jury indicted the former South Carolina lawyer on nine counts of tax evasion charges, the state Attorney General’s office announced Friday.

The attorney general’s office said Murdaugh was indicted on nine counts of will attempt to evade or defeat a tax.

The indictment, filed in Hampton County, alleges that between 2011 and 2019 Murdaugh failed to report nearly $7 million of income “earned through illegal acts,” causing state taxable income to be under reported to the state.

The attorney general’s office also said Murdaugh owes $486,819 in state taxes.

The charges carry up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, plus the cost of prosecution.

Murdaugh’s attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin could not be immediately reached for comment.

Murdaugh currently remains jailed in Richland County, facing 99 charges in 19 indictments, most of them financial related. He has also been charged in the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul.

He is scheduled to go to trial on the murder charges Jan. 23 in Colleton County.

Reporter John Monk contributed o this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.