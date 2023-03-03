Alex Murdaugh and Judge Clifton Newman have a tense exchange before sentencing for murders
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murders of his wife and son in South Carolina.
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murders of his wife and son in South Carolina.
Moment disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in jail Source: Reuters
STORY: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke face-to-face with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for the first time since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine one year ago."I spoke briefly with Russia's foreign minister, Lavrov, on the margins of our G20 meeting, today."The two diplomats were both at a G20 meeting of foreign ministers in New Delhi.In remarks, Blinken said he urged Moscow to reverse its suspension of the New START nuclear treaty, emphasized that the U.S. would support Ukraine as it fought back against Russia's offensive, and called on Moscow to withdraw its forces."End this war of aggression. Engage in meaningful diplomacy that can produce a just and durable peace."Blinken also said he pressed Lavrov to release American citizen Paul Whelan, who Russia accused of spying and sentenced to 16 years in prison. Washington says Whelan is not a spy and the charges against him are a sham.Russian news agencies reported the Russian foreign ministry said Lavrov and Blinken spoke "on the move" for less than 10 minutes at the end of the closed-door session, and did not engage in any negotiations. Relations between Washington and Moscow are at their worst level in decades. Blinken said that despite these tensions, the two great powers should be able to work together on matters of global security.“I told the foreign minister that no matter what else is happening in the world or in our relationship, the United States will always be ready to engage and act on strategic arms control, just as the United States and the Soviet Union did even at the height of the Cold War. ”Inside the summit, the United States and European allies urged the Group of 20 nations to keep up pressure on Moscow to end the conflict. Russia, which calls its actions a "special military operation," hit back, accusing the West of turning work on the G20 agenda into a "farce."Host nation India sought to highlight the economic impact of the war as well as issues such as climate change and poorer countries' debt.But New Delhi's efforts to bridge differences and produce a joint statement or a communique stumbled due to differences over the war. The meeting produced an "outcome document" instead.India has declined to publicly blame Russia for the war and has sought a diplomatic solution while boosting its purchases of Russian oil.
The mother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman killed by police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, met with an aide to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the chairman of the House Oversight Committee. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on the latest from Capitol Hill.
'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star James 'Tim' Norman has been sentenced to life in prison. He was convicted in September for arranging the fatal shooting of his nephew and co-star, Andre Montgomery. The reality series ran for nine seasons on the Oprah Winfrey Network. Norman denies all charges associated with Montgomery's death.
Is the Razer Edge something you really need? Starting at $400 for the Wi-Fi model, you get a device with performance similar to one of last year's flagship phones and an included controller add-on, which is actually a pretty good deal. But at the same time, the Edge is basically a chunky phone with an add-on that you can buy on its own for $100.
Hsu is nominated for her first Oscar for her role as Joy/Jobu Tupaki in the highly acclaimed film that's racking up awards this season.
Which team in the NFC East was voted as the best place to work?
Brothers and sisters are the best friends that we get to bicker with.
Presidential candidate Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are two notable Republicans speaking at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joins us to discuss their upcoming appearances and what else is happening at CPAC 2023.
Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York, recused himself from House Committee assignments in January. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said it was the right thing to do. Santos is now under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. Santos has admitted fabricating much of his resume, including his work and academic experience as well as his family background. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en
The man accused of shooting two Jewish men in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles was "on the radar" of the FBI due to "hate-fueled" remarks before the attacks, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on March 3 that Ukrainians launched a “war” against Russia which elicited laughter and some heckling.
STORY: The detainee, who according to Greek state media reports was assigned his role about a month ago, appeared before a prosecutor on Thursday morning. Felony charges were laid against him for disrupting transport and putting lives at risk.Pantzartzidis said that his client followed the existing procedure partially and he could have been "possibly more careful, which he accepts and takes responsibility for, but until there." He added that "there has been convergent negligence by many other factors."Greek railway unions have long complained of slipping safety standards which place both passengers and workers at risk.
A dog named Aleks was rescued alive over three weeks after a catastrophic earthquake struck southeastern Turkey, according to rescuers. (March 2)
In today’s episode of The Rush, the Washington Commanders finish with the worst grade out of all the NFLPA’s team report cards, Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey set a new record at the NFL combine for defensive lineman, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has a new business venture with his brothers.
STORY: Gunmen left a threatening letter for Lionel Messi – after shooting at a business owned by his family in Argentina.It happened in the town of Rosario in Santa Fe province... where the city's mayor says two people on motorcycles opened fire at a supermarket Thursday morning.The front of the building was hit by 14 bullets... and the hand-written note left behind read: "Messi, we are waiting for you."It went on to say the city's mayor, Pablo Javkin, is a "narc" who will not take care of him.Javkin is attributing the incident to organized crime, blaming security forces for failing to deal with the issue, which has grown in recent years. The incident has reopened a debate on the wave of drug violence in the region.Argentina's Security Minister Anibal Fernandez said the attack was 'typical.'"If I tell you that they have been in this situation for 20 years, do you think they have not won? They have won. Now, it has to be reversed."Argentina's President also reacted to the news, saying he's asked local officials to do more against violence.The supermarket belongs to family of Antonela Roccuzzo – Messi's wife.Local media say they had not received any previous threats.The murder rate in Rosario is among the highest in Argentina.
A cat in Canada wanted to protect its home from possible intruders, including nosy raccoons.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discuss the rise in stock for Broadcom following first-quarter earnings.
In an interview with 'Global View' columnist Walter Russell Mead, the Prime Minister of Israel pointed to developments in Iran, then queried what might happen should it become the first nuclear power run by radical Islam. The answer, he says, is to "expand the circle of peace." Images: Reuters/AP/AFP via Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly
Adele, the Spice Girls and Elton John turned down invitations to perform at the event later this year, according to Rolling Stone, with many wondering if Prince Harry and Meghan will attend.