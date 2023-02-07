Alex Murdaugh jurors hear testimony of alleged financial crimes, possible motive for murder

Jurors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial heard testimony for the first time Tuesday of allegations Murdaugh stole millions of dollars from his former law firm, and how that might play into the motive for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Jeanne Seckinger, the chief financial officer of what’s now called the Parker Law Group, testified that Murdaugh had stolen money from his former law firm for years. She recounted a 2017 incident when Murdaugh accidentally received a check that was meant for his brother, Randy, also an attorney at the firm. Seckinger said Murdaugh told the firm he lost the check and had another made out to him. Murdaugh cashed that check and a year later cashed the original check, twice taking money that was not meant for him, she said.

“If a lawyer converts a check to themself and not the law firm, what would that be?” lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Seckinger Tuesday.

“Stealing,” she said.

She said Murdaugh’s success was built “not on his work ethic, but from his ability to establish relationships, and to manipulate people into settlements and his clients into liking him.”

“Through the art of bulls---, basically,” Seckinger added.

Seckinger testified earlier that she confronted Murdaugh about missing money that was owed to the firm on the same day — June 7, 2021 — Paul and Maggie were later shot at the family’s rural Colleton County estate.

But the jury did not hear Seckinger’s testimony last week. She spoke in an “in camera” hearing away from the jury as Judge Clifton Newman weighed whether to allow her testimony about alleged crimes other than the murder charges for which Murdaugh is on trial.

Seckinger repeated that story Tuesday, adding that colleagues were concerned about Murdaugh after the murders, because “he was on pills and behaving erratic,” she said.

After Murdaugh was fired from the law firm over his alleged thefts, Murdaugh went into treatment for what he said was a years-long opioid addiction. Seckinger’s testimony Tuesday was the first indication law partners were aware of Murdaugh’s drug use.

Story continues

Jeanne Seckinger, former chief financial officer of Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth and Detrick gives her testimony in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool

On Monday, prosecutors had a significant breakthrough when Newman admitted evidence of Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes for the jury. The state contends that the strain of possible exposure of his shady financial dealings motivated Murdaugh to kill his wife and son as a distraction that would postpone questions about his financial situation.

The defense has repeatedly objected to the allegations, arguing Murdaugh has not been convicted of any crimes, and those allegations have nothing to do with the deaths of his wife and son.

On Monday, Newman told the jury they would be hearing evidence of “other crimes” Murdaugh has been accused of, but that their job was not to weigh his guilt or innocence of those charges. Despite Murdaugh not having been convicted of any crimes, Newman said there is an “exception exists show motive, identity, existence of a common scheme or plan.”

”It is necessary to the presentation of the full case, especially as the state is relying heavily on circumstantial evidence,” Newman said. But Newman advised the 12-member jury Monday that the evidence was to be only considered for motive, not Murdaugh’s “propensity” to commit crime.

Murdaugh was named as a defendant in a lawsuit over a 2019 fatal boat crash involving his son, Paul, and a scheduled meeting days after the murders could have paved the way to the plaintiff getting access to Murdaugh’s financial information. Mark Tinsley, the attorney for the family of boat crash victim Mallory Beach, testified Monday he was confident he would get access to the information, and that after Paul and Maggie’s murders he considered he might have to drop the lawsuit.

Day 12 live updates: With Murdaugh financial information in, trial on track to stretch longer

Jury will decide ‘tarp or raincoat’ question

Earlier Monday, Newman ruled that jurors could consider the testimony of the caregiver for Murdaugh’s mother, who told the court she saw Murdaugh carrying a “blue tarp something” into his mother’s house.

Prosecutors say the item was a rain coat, which was later recovered from the house and tested positive for gunshot residue. But Murdaugh defense attorney Jim Griffin made much of the fact caregiver Mushelle “Shelly” Smith consistently identified the item as a “tarp” and not a rain coat, and that a blue tarp was also found by investigators in Murdaugh’s mother’s house. They argued the rain coat should be excluded because there was no evidence connecting it to Murdaugh.

Waters argued the item Smith saw Murdaugh carrying was the rain coat, based on the fact Smith identified a photo of the rain coat folded in a closet as the item she saw Murdaugh carrying into the house.

Newman ultimately allowed Smith’s testimony and the rain coat to stand, leaving it to the jury to decide what it was Murdaugh put in his mother’s house the week after the murders.

Island Packet reporter Blake Douglas contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.