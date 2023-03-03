Alex Murdaugh sentenced to two whole life sentences for murder of wife and son - watch live

Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, the South Carolina lawyer found guilty of killing his wife and son in a grisly and complex case that has garnered international attention, faces 30 years to life in prison when he is sentenced by a judge today.

On Thursday, a South Carolina jury declared Murdaugh, 54, guilty on two counts of shooting dead his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son, Paul, 22 on their family estate on June 7, 2021. He was also convicted of two related firearms charges.

On Friday, during his sentencing hearing, he still protested his innocence, telling the court: "I would never hurt my wife Maggie. I would never hurt my son Paul Paul."

Murdaugh, the scion of an influential legal family in an area west of Charleston, faces 30 years to life in prison for each of the two counts of murder under South Carolina law.

Watch live.

03:07 PM

Murdaugh sentenced to life

Judge Clifton Newman says Murdaugh's testimony was "not credible."

For the killing of Maggie, the judge says: "Mr Murdaugh I sentence you for the rest of your natural life.

For Paul, he says "I sentence you to prison for murdering him for the rest of your natural life."

Murdaugh is taken away.

03:05 PM

Murdaugh still emotionless

There are no tears. Just a gentle rocking back and forth on his heels.

His son, Buster, is sat a few rows behind, listening intently.

03:02 PM

Murdaugh claims innocence again

"I respect this court, but I am innocent. I would never under any circumstances hurt my wife Maggie. I would never under any circumstances hurt my son Paul Paul."

The judge says that it may be the case that drugs turned Murdaugh into a monster who he does not recognise now.

02:59 PM

'You had such a lovely family'

Judge Clifton Newman brings up the line Murdaugh said when he was cross examined: "Oh what a tangled web we weave."

"What did you mean by that?" he says.

"When will the lies end?"

He says that Maggie and Paul likely haunt him at night.

"You had such a lovely family of such friendly people - including you," says the judge.

Story continues

02:57 PM

Judge hints that death sentence would have been appropriate

"This case qualifies under our death penalty statute based on the aggravating factors of two or more people being murdered.

"I don't question at all the decision of the state not to pursue the death penalty," he says but adds that his family had sentenced people to death "probably for lesser conduct."

02:53 PM

Case is heartbreaking, says judge

Judge Clifton Newman is now speaking: "As a well known member of the legal community, it was especially heartbreaking for me to see you go from being a grieving father who lost a wife and a son to being a person indicted and convicted of killing then."

"You have engaged in duplicitous conduct, here in the courtroom, on the witness stand."

02:49 PM

Murdaugh speaks

Remarkably, Murdaugh has one more thing to say: "I am innocent. I would never hurt my wife Maggie. I would never hurt my son Paul Paul."

Still, he protests his innocence.

He will now be sentenced.

02:47 PM

Prosecutors call for two life sentences

Murdaugh, sat in a beige prison jumpsuit should be given two consecutive life sentences, Mr Waters says.

He adds that there won't be anyone representing the victims speaking at the sentencing hearing.

Alex Murdaugh is led to the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies - AP Photo/Chris Carlson

02:45 PM

Sentencing hearing begins

Creighton Waters, prosecuting, says that Murdaugh "violated the trust of his friends, family and partners but most importantly, Maggie and Paul.

"I am so grateful that the jury gave them a voice.

"Paul was described as a fun loving young man."

"Maggie was cut down in the prime of her life."

No-one who thought they knew this man really knew who he was.

02:40 PM

How this will play out

Murdaugh will be brought into the courtroom shortly.

There may be victim impact statements read out in court.

Buster Murdaugh, whose mother and brother were killed in the attack, will now watch his father be taken away to spend what's likely to be the rest of his life behind bars. He was in the witness box during the trial, but may speak again today.

Maggie Murdaugh's parents were on the witness list but were never called. They too could deliver a victim impact statement.

After, will be the sentencing. Murdaugh is facing anywhere between 30 years to life in prison. Commentators expect he will be given a full life tariff.

He will then be taken into custody by the department of corrections.

02:25 PM

Murdaugh family dynasty shattered

As Alex Murdaugh stands before a judge to learn his fate, he’ll be in same courtroom on the circuit his father, grandfather and great-grandfather tried cases as the elected prosecutor for more than 80 years. His grandfather’s portrait hung in the back of the room until the judge ordered it taken down for the trial.

Instead of the dress shirt and sport coat he wore through the six-week trial, the attorney who made millions suing big companies on behalf of people injured in wrecks arrived at court in a jail jumpsuit the day after he was convicted of two counts of murder.

Murdaugh being taken away on Thursday night - AP Photo/Chris Carlson

02:11 PM

Why the extraordinary story is gripping America

Between the drama taking place in the courtroom and a well-timed Netflix documentary on the small screen, the nation is hooked.

Read Josie Ensor's piece on the how the trial has gripped America.

02:06 PM

Sentencing due to begin at 2.30pm GMT (9.30am EST)

The Telegraph will be carrying a live stream of the sentencing of Alex Murdaugh, which is due to begin at 9:30am in South Carolina, which is 2:30pm in the UK.

The 54-year-old faces anywhere from 30 years to life in prison.

02:01 PM

How we got here

The case has drawn intense media coverage given the family's immense political power in and around Colleton County, where the trial took place. For decades until 2006, family members served as the leading prosecutor in the area, and Murdaugh was a prominent personal injury attorney in the Deep South state.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors portrayed Murdaugh as a serial liar and argued that only he had the means and the opportunity to commit the murders. Prosecutors said he gunned down his wife and son to distract from an array of financial misdeeds, including the theft of millions of dollars from his law partners and clients - money used to feed a years-long addiction to opioids and support an expensive lifestyle.

For their part, Murdaugh's lawyers tried to paint their client as a loving family man who, while facing financial difficulties and suffering from an opioid addiction that led him to lie and steal, would never harm his wife and child.

Murdaugh pleaded not guilty, but admitted to lying about his whereabouts on the night of the murders after evidence emerged placing him at the scene, denting his credibility with the jury.