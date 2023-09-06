Alex Murdaugh launches murder appeal alleging clerk told jurors ‘not to be fooled’ by him

Alex Murdaugh, sentenced to life without parole for the murder of his wife and son, at Colleton County Courthouse - Joshua Boucher/Pool The State

Alex Murdaugh has demanded a retrial for the murders of his wife and son, alleging that the court clerk told jurors “not to be fooled” by him.

The disgraced lawyer’s legal team launched the appeal on Tuesday, claiming that Rebecca Hill, Colleton County Clerk of Court, was driven by the lure of fame and desire to secure a book deal.

Ms Hill has not responded.

Attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin said Ms Hill told jurors not to be “misled” by the evidence presented by the defence or “fooled by” Murdaugh’s testimony when he took the stand.

The request also accused Ms Hill of handing the jurors business cards given to her by journalists.

It is the latest twist in a case that gripped America and was the subject of a Netflix documentary.

The development comes six months after Murdaugh, 55, was sentenced to life without parole for the shootings of his wife, Margaret, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22, in June 2021.

Mr Harpootlian said on Tuesday that they had collected the sworn testimony of two jurors and interviewed a third who each said that Ms Hill, an elected official serving her first term, had had “improper, private communications” with some jurors outside of the trial.

“They’re not someone who should ever talk about the case,” Mr Harpootlian said of the clerk. “I’ve never heard it happen, and I’ve been doing this a very long time.”

The motion accuses Ms Hill of pressuring the jurors, who took three hours to reach a unanimous guilty verdict, as well as “inventing a story” about a Facebook post to have a juror removed who she believed would have found Murdaugh not guilty.

“Ms Hill did these things to secure for herself a book deal and media appearances that would not happen in the event of a mistrial,” the motion said. “Ms Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame.”

Following the verdict, Ms Hill visited New York with three of the jurors for interviews. She also published the book Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders.

The book details Ms Hill’s experience overseeing the major trial and her family’s own past with the Murdaughs, whose family had wielded power in South Carolina for decades.

Despite the motion, South Carolina has a high bar for overturning guilty verdicts.

Even if his murder conviction is overturned, Murdaugh would likely remain behind bars as he plans to plead guilty to stealing from clients and his law firm later this month.

