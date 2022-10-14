Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers say Eddie Smith failed polygraph about Maggie, Paul’s murders

Defense attorneys for accused double murderer Alex Murdaugh say in a new court filing that Eddie Smith, not their client, likely killed Murdaugh’s wife and son in June 2021.

The 11-page motion, filed in Colleton County, says that investigators gave Smith a lie detector test that he failed when asked about the killings of Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22.

“Smith decidedly failed a polygraph when questioned if he murdered Maggie and Paul. ... The reason Smith failed the polygraph when asked if he murdered Maggie and Paul is because he in fact did commit these heinous crimes,” the motion says.

A trial in the case has been set to begin in Colleton County, where the killings took place, for Jan. 30 through Feb. 17.

Murdaugh was indicted for the killings in July and has since contended he is innocent.

The bodies of Maggie and Paul were found on the ground near dog kennels on the family’s 1,700-acre estate in Colleton County after nightfall on June 7, 2021, by Murdaugh when he returned home.

Smith, 61, has for more than a year been a mysterious figure in the universe of people connected to Murdaugh.

A truck driver and Murdaugh’s distant cousin, Smith has been charged by a state grand jury with funneling substantial amounts of drugs to Murdaugh for years as well as serving as a vehicle to cash checks totaling millions of dollars that Murdaugh is said to have stolen from clients and other lawyers for years.

Friday’s filing gives a rare glimpse into how investigators for the Attorney General’s office have handled the months-long investigation into Paul and Maggie’s killings. Since, the State Law Enforcement Division and the Attorney General’s office have released scant information about how the killings took place or what evidence they had to link Murdaugh to the deaths.

The defense motion seeks to compel prosecutors to turn over all polygraph data, notes and other information related to a polygraph examination given Smith by a SLED captain on May 5, 2022, 11 months after Paul and Maggie’s killings.

“Capt. (Bryan) Jones asked Smith if he shot Maggie or Paul, and he said no, repeatedly. Capt. Jones then told Smith the questions that would be asked during the polygraph examination, and, after more small talk, began the examination. Smith failed,” the motion says.

The motion says the polygraph indicated deception when Smith was asked, “Did you shoot either of those people at that property on Moselle Road? Did you shoot either of those people at that property on Moselle Road last June? Were you present when either of those people were shot at that property on Moselle Road?”

The motion also says that while prosecutors have produced some information about that polygraph test, they have not provided all data underlying the polygraph report.

Under a standard set by the U.S. Supreme Court, prosecutors are supposed to turn over all evidence that could be favorable to a defendant in criminal cases.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.