Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers want SC judge to order prosecutors to reveal motive for murders

Lawyers for accused double murderer Alex Murdaugh filed a new motion Tuesday asking a state judge to order prosecutors to reveal what they believe is the disgraced attorney’s motive for killing his wife and son.

The motion, filed in state court in Colleton County, says that the defense is entitled to a “bill of particulars” from the state setting forth the reasons it believes Murdaugh killed his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, in June 2021.

Knowing the purported motive would enable defense lawyers “to identify relevant inculpatory or exculpatory evidence in advance of trial,” the defense’s 10-page motion says.

Prosecutors have not yet made public what they believe is the motive behind Murdaugh’s alleged slayings of his wife and son. The state Attorney General’s office, which is prosecuting the case, charged Murdaugh with murdering his wife and son in July. Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Since the night of June 7, 2021, when the bodies of Paul and Maggie were found on the Murdaugh’s deserted rural estate, the motive behind their deaths has been the cause of much speculation by members of the public and the numerous publications and documentaries.

Murdaugh’s lawyers, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, have publicly said their client had no reason to kill his wife and son and they intend to raise the utter unlikelihood of a husband and father killing his wife and son as a defense in the case.

There were no witnesses to the killings, nor was the Murdaugh property, a 1,700-acre estate called Moselle, under surveillance by video cameras. Paul was killed with a shotgun; Maggie, with an assault-style rifle.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.