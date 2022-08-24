Alex Murdaugh murder case: Hearing set for Monday over contested evidence disclosures

A hearing over contested potential evidence disclosures in the Murdaugh family murder case in South Carolina has been set for Monday, and at the heart of this pretrial legal fight is an audio recording that may hold clues in the killings of Margaret and Paul Murdaugh.

At the request of the defense team for accused former attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, a pretrial hearing has been set for 10 a.m. Monday in Colleton County General Sessions Court in front of Judge Clifton Newman. Murdaugh was indicted on double murder and weapons charges on July 14 in the June 2021 shooting deaths of his family.

Alex Murdaugh is surrounded by his legal team in Colleton County General Sessions Court.

On Aug. 16, Murdaugh attorneys Richard Harpootlian and Jim Griffin filed a “motion to compel” in hopes of forcing the state to turn over all information they plan to use to prosecute Murdaugh under Rule 5 of the S.C. Rules of Criminal Procedure, claiming that they are missing "100 percent" of the evidence and this is delaying and hindering Murdaugh's legal defense. A trial has been requested for January 2023.

What's scheduled for Monday's hearing?

Judge Newman will consider that motion on Monday and likely rule on two new, related motions that were filed this week. At the heart of these motions is a discussion of a cell phone recording that may allegedly place Murdaugh at the murder scene earlier than he reported, and in contradiction to the alibi he gave state police, but also may contain a conversation that could aid in his defense.

Judge Clifton Newman has some important pretrial decisions to make Monday in the Murdaugh murders case.

On Aug. 18, prosecutors with the S.C. Attorney General's Office filed its most recent motion requesting an order to unseal search warrants and requesting a temporary and, hopefully later permanent, blanket protective order that would seal all evidence from a public release before the murder trial.

The Attorney General's Office has stated that it will release the discovery evidence and agree to restrictions only upon the condition that the defense agrees to a gag order and protective orders as well in order to ensure a fair trial.

Story continues

Gag order denied: SC Judge denies gag order request in Alex Murdaugh murder case

Recent coverage: New indictments allege Alex Murdaugh stole from his brother, name 2 new accomplices

Murdaugh murders in the public eye

In this motion, the state contends that the Murdaugh murders have generated "significant public attention" and that much of the evidence contains "sensitive information" that should remain protected until it is used in court. The motion also requests that no sensitive information be left unprotected in the Richland County jail with Murdaugh - he is to be allowed to view the evidence only under supervision.

On Aug. 22, the Murdaugh defense team filed a motion in opposition to the state's request, claiming that the state must establish a "good cause" for such a blanket protective order and called it hypocritical, alleging that "For months on end, the state's prosecutors have selectively leaked information" about evidence to various media outlets.

From left, Jim Griffin and Richard Harpootlian discuss the Alex Murdaugh case with prosecutor Creighton Waters in Colleton County court.

The defense cited media stories about an audio recording obtained from Paul Murdaugh's cell phone that allegedly places Alex Murdaugh at the scene of the murders. The defense says they have since confirmed the existence of the video and audio recording but added that they first learned about this possible evidence in news articles - not in the discovery process that is required by law.

The defense motion further states that on Wednesday, Aug. 17, SC Law Enforcement Division agents, acting under the direction of the Attorney General's Office, played portions of the recording for family members of the slain victims, and Murdaugh's attorneys allege that this was done so without obtaining a court order authorizing its disclosure.

In the countermotion, Murdaugh's attorneys state that the video is taken by Paul Murdaugh of an ailing dog that he was concerned about, and Alex, Maggie and Paul are captured having a "convivial, light-hearted" conversation in the background with "absolutely no indication of a disagreement or dispute," but adds that the state didn't leak that detail about the recording to the media because it wanted to "prortray Alex Murdaugh in the worst possible light."

Finally, Harpootlian and Griffin claim that because of the state's withholding of discovery, they are reduced to "motion practice begging" for the evidence, and this is "grossly unfair" to their client and in violation of his constitutional rights.

On the night of the killings, Murdaugh told 911 dispatchers and police that he had been away from home and had found the unresponsive bodies of Maggie and Paul lying on the ground near the dog kennels after they had been shot.

Murdaugh is also facing more than 90 other criminal charges and is being detained in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $7 million bond he has been unable to meet, as his assets have been seized and placed under court-ordered receivership in the face of 11 pending civil suits.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh case: Hearing set over contested evidence disclosures