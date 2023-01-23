Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins: What could happen in this historic case?

The double murder trial of disbarred, notorious South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh begins Monday morning, and now the world is watching and waiting for answers to the question: who killed Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul?

It is a story that combined the betrayal and downfall of a family legacy, horrific family murders, other mysterious unsolved homicides, and alleged fraud and corruption on an almost unbelievable scale that has propelled the tiny town of Hampton into the international spotlight.

The Alex Murdaugh crime saga will likely be remembered as one of the most impactful stories in South Carolina history, to be ranked alongside the criminal cases of Dylann Roof, serial killer Donald “Pee Wee” Gaskins, and child killer Susan Smith.

Will Murdaugh be convicted of the bloodshed he is accused of, or will the case be reminiscent of the famous O.J. Simpson trial, in which the suspect was acquitted of murder but goes on to serve time in prison on other charges? Anything is possible, as Murdaugh is also facing more than 100 other charges that range from fraud and tax evasion to drug trafficking.

Gates are set up outside of the Colleton County Courthouse on Sunday, Jan. 22, which will see hundreds of guests this week during the double murder trial of disbarred S.C. attorney Alex Murdaugh.

What outcomes could happen in Murdaugh's double murder trial?

As a Colleton County jury considers delivering a guilty or not guilty verdict, it is also important to remember that Murdaugh could be found guilty of committing one murder, and not guilty of another.

A team led by Chief prosecutor Creighton Waters of the S.C. Attorney General's Office and the State Grand Jury will face the defense team led by Richard Harpootlian and Jim Griffin.

A diagram of the courthouse area and the nearby parking during the Murdaugh murder trial.

'Media circus' comes to town, and Dr. Phil is on the case

This case has earned space in major newspapers such as the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, is being featured on every major television network and streaming service, and has been a boon for podcasters and YouTubers.

Court and city officials are expecting what has been described as a "media circus" by social media commenters, and have taken steps to accommodate a massive media and public presence. Media trucks were spotted moving in as early as Friday, including Court TV, which will be providing the live feed video for every media outlet.

Meanwhile, the crime saga has caught the attention of the Dr. Phil show, and Dr. Phil will be airing a special segment on the Murdaugh case Wednesday.

"This is a true crime saga like no other," states a Dr. Phil preview. "Dr. Phil is joined by a panel of experts: former criminal prosecutor Loni Coombs; Michal Higdon, anchor and investigative reporter at WCSC-TV Charleston; forensic expert Joseph Scott Morgan; and former FBI agent Bobby Chacon to discuss this case."

What will be the keys to either side winning this legal battle?

Other than convincing every single member of the jury that Murdaugh is guilty without a reasonable doubt, the keys to either side winning this trial lie in several pretrial motions that Judge Newman must consider - motions that will set the playing field for this courtroom drama. Chief among them are:

Will Murdaugh's scores of alleged financial crimes be used against him in this courtroom as motive for the murders?

Will several pieces of questionable evidence, including blood spatter, DNA, and polygraph data be used during the trial, and what will they mean?

Does the state have a murder weapon? State police have been reported searching swamps and rivers in the area after the killings, but it is unclear if any weapons have been recovered.

East Washington Street in Walterboro SC.

Alex Murdaugh murder case sparks cottage industry in small town SC

In anticipation of the major influx of journalists, attorneys and spectators, the City of Walterboro has invited local entrepreneurs to set up food trucks nearby.

Meanwhile, residents in the area are also looking for ways to either accommodate the crowds or capitalize on the situation. Social media posts and even the Colleton County Clerk of Court website are advertising office space for rent. City residents are turning their homes into Air B&Bs, and nearby businesses are selling parking spaces for as much as $40 a day.

