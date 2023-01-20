Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Catch up on everything from the beginning

The double murder trial of Richard "Alex" Murdaugh looms in the next week. But this unfolding saga from southern South Carolina started more than a year and a half ago.

Murdaugh will face his first charges in a long list of criminal and civil allegations on Jan. 23 in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021. These two deaths were the catalyst to the ruins of the Murdaugh dynasty and the unfolding of a much larger story.

As the news of the mother and son's deaths began to be known on June 8, 2021, no one knew it would lead to multiple indictments of Alex Murdaugh and more than 100 charges and a tale that had media and true crime buffs across the nation wondering, what's next?

The Greenville News and The Hampton County Guardian has been there since day one reporting on Maggie and Paul's deaths to reporting on accused accomplices to seeing what is behind the mirror of the Lowcountry dynasty.

Here's everything you need to know before Alex Murdaugh heads to trial on Jan. 23.

The beginning: The killing of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, arranged shooting and more

Maggie and Paul killed:Murdaughs killed in double homicide in Colleton County

June 2021:Members of Murdaugh family killed: What we know

Initial information, rumors:Murdaugh double homicide: SLED addresses the public, rumors, surrounding brutal crime

Murdaugh family funerals:Funeral arrangements set for Murdaugh family homicide victims as the investigation continues

Arranged death:Police: Lawyer Murdaugh arranged own death but shot grazed

Alex Murdaugh disbarred

SLED investigation:SLED opens investigation into allegations that Alex Murdaugh misappropriated funds

Murdaugh resigns:Accused of misappropriation of funds, Alex Murdaugh resigns from law firm and enters rehab

Murdaugh disbarred:Alex Murdaugh officially disbarred by South Carolina Supreme Court

The Murdaugh case in-depth

Power, prestige and privilege:Inside the rise and fall of the Murdaugh dynasty in South Carolina

Story continues

Murders, mystery, money: Here's a timeline of the Murdaugh family killings

What we know, and don't know:The Alex Murdaugh crime saga

True crime following to Netflix, HBO Maxx, CNN series

Murdaugh Mania: South Carolina murder saga attracts cult-like online following

Netflix docuseries:Netflix announces Murdaugh docuseries probing SC crime saga and murders

TV specials:CNN and HBO Max to air TV specials exploring Murdaugh murders and alleged crimes

Art imitating life?:Art imitates life in Alex Murdaugh's Hampton County with murder-themed masquerade ball

Cases stemming from Murdaugh saga: Russel Laffitte, lawsuits, more

Paul Murdaugh charge:Murdaugh pleads not guilty, released on bond

Guilty verdict weigh in:Murdaugh case: Attorneys, writers weigh in on former Palmetto Bank CEO guilty verdict

Russell Laffitte trial:Banker's trial sheds light on Murdaugh killings and alleged small-town conspiracy

Island for sale:Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC

Murdaugh family dynasty

Famous, unorthodox bankers in SC:Alex Murdaugh, Laffitte cases add to reputation for famous, unorthodox bankers in SC

A litigation dynasty:Murdaugh dynasty includes history of taking on bankers and federal prosecutors

Horror in Hampton County: ‘Buster’ Murdaugh and the Estill baseball bat slayer

Leading up to Murdaugh double-murder trial

Murdaugh murders case: SC says Alex Murdaugh should not be a 'special defendant'

Trial date:Murdaugh murders trial gets new, earlier date

Murdaugh murder trial: Attorneys allege altered photos, destroyed evidence, bad testimony

Not seeking the death penalty:Alex Murdaugh murder trial: SC AG Wilson seeks life without parole, not death penalty

Whose who?:Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Meet the SC lawyers, judge that will be in the spotlight

SC crime saga:2022 was tumultuous year in Alex Murdaugh, Russell Laffitte sagas. What to expect in 2023.

Joyce Orlando is an audience specialist with the South Region Audience Team. She can be reached a jorlando@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Everything you need to know from day 1