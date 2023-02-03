Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Day 10 features firearms, financials. State building case.

The video at the top of the story will play a live stream of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial or a replay of the Friday, Feb. 3 proceedings upon completion.

Day 10 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial began with few surprises but it is clear that the S.C. Attorney General’s Office is steadily building its case, witness by witness, exhibit after exhibit, in hopes of proving Murdaugh shot and killed his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on the night of June 7, 2021.

SLED Firearms Examiner Paul Greer is prepared to testify before the Colleton County jury, as he did early in the trial during an in-camera motions hearing that ejector markings and manufacturer brand and model information of several rifle cartridges and shotgun shells found at the murder scene, Moselle, match ammo found elsewhere on the Murdaugh property, including the family’s shooting range.

Prosecutors early on stated they believed the Murdaughs were killed with at least one family weapon.

Found at the murder scene were fired S&B 300 Blackout rifle cartridges, along with Federal Premium and Winchester Drylok 12 gauge 3-inch shotgun shells.

Greer began his testimony before lunch, and is expected to continue when court resumes at 2:45 p.m.

In-camera hearing continues to determine admissibility of financial crimes evidence

During the morning, Judge Clifton Newman continued with an in-camera hearing, without the jury present, to determine if any of Murdaugh’s alleged 100-plus other crimes are admissible as evidence of motive in the murders.

Jan Malinowshi, CEO of Palmetto State Bank, testified about Murdaugh’s “desperate” financial condition. The banker said that by August of 2021 Murdaugh owed the bank roughly $4.2 million and his checking account was overdrawn by roughly $347,000.

Further testimony revealed that Murdaugh was considering selling Moselle and refinancing his Edisto beach house. Murdaugh also had a $1 million line of credit at Palmetto State Bank, and it was maxed out.

Story continues

Michael Tony Satterfield testified that he had read about a insurance settlement related to the 2018 death of his mother, Gloria Satterfield (Murdaugh’s household employee), but the family estate had received no money, so he contacted Murdaugh in June of 2021 to inquire about the finances. Murdaugh had promised Satterfields sons he would help them sue his insurance company, but was later indicted and sued over the scheme.

Carson Burney, S.C. Attorney General’s Office Forensic Accountant, testified about money allegedly stolen by Murdaugh using a fake “Forge” bank account, and about money stolen from the Satterfield Estate.

The in-camera hearing is expected to continue on Monday morning, while other matters are brought before the jury Friday afternoon.

Looking back at Thursday in Colleton County court

The Alex Murdaugh crime saga became more intriguing Thursday.

South Carolina Circuit Judge Clifton Newman continues to hear arguments - with information that could win or lose this historic criminal case - over whether or not to admit evidence of alleged financial crimes and other "bad acts" as motive in the June 7, 2021 murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

With the jury in waiting until the matter is decided, counsel for both sides made compelling arguments over whether or not Murdaugh's more than 100 other criminal charges - mainly stealing from law clients and other attorneys - as well as at least two of the dozen civil cases against him, are legally admissible under S.C. Rules of Evidence Rule 404(b) in this double murder trial in Colleton County.

Witness testimony detailed how Murdaugh was confronted by his own law firm on the morning of the murders about missing legal fees, and was expected later that week to meet with opposing attorneys to discuss his financial matters as part of the 2019 Beach wrongful death suit. Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters painted Murdaugh as a desperate man looking to mask his malfeasance. "On June 7, 2021, he is out of options," said Waters during the in-camera hearing, with no jury present. "For the jury to understand that, they have to understand what he was doing, and what he was trying to hide."

"When the hounds are at the door, when Hannibal is at the gates for Alex Murdaugh, violence happens," he added. "They really need to understand what this man was hiding. He was hiding something like we've never seen before."

What's happening in the Murdaugh trial?Snapchat video, testimony, witnesses, more

Arguably, Murdaugh attorney Jim Griffin makes one of his most compelling arguments of the trial to date, citing the history of "trust and brotherhood" at Murdaugh's law firm that enabled him to pay back money he had misappropriated or misspent in the past.

Paul Murdaugh boat crashWhat we know about and why it's being discussed in Alex Murdaugh trial

"How murdering Maggie Murdaugh and Paul Murdaugh eased his financial stress - it doesn't," stated Griffin. "It's just a theory, no facts. There is no logical connection whatsoever."

Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Walterboro restaurants, food trucks serve influx of visitors

Newman, while not ruling on the matter, indicated that he would be in favor of allowing the evidence if the state could prove it was within the scope of the law.

"Evidence of other crimes can be used to show motive, intent, common schemes and plans," said Newman. "I find that it is admissible provided the proper scrutiny is done... "

Follow Michael DeWitt's Twitter feed for Murdaugh trial updates

A Twitter List by SEDOT_J_Orlando

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Day 10 features firearms, financials.