Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Prosecutors play 911 tapes, question first responders at scene.

Day four of the Murdaugh murder trial continued with an examination of the 911 call from Alex Murdaugh, and rounds of questioning from the prosecution and defense for the first officers to arrive at the scene that night.

The lines of questioning and exhibits of evidence indicated that water near Paul Murdaugh's body, as well as tire tracks and footprint impressions, may hold important clues as to who killed the Murdaughs.

The first witnesses of the day were Tinish Bryson-Smith of Hampton County 911 Dispatch and Angela Stallings of Colleton County Dispatch/Colleton County Sheriff's Office. Both witnesses testified about receiving the 911 call from Murdaugh on the night of June 7, 2021, and prosecutors played the unredacted 911 tape publicly for the first time.

For the first time, the public could hear the unredacted 911 call, which is frantic and graphic at times. When the 911 Dispatcher asked Murdaugh if Maggie and Paul shot themselves, he replied "Oh no, hell no!" Murdaugh also tells the dispatcher that both victims were shot in the head, there's "blood everywhere," and "I can see his brains."

Thursday a.m. updates from Colleton County court

The first testimony and evidence was offered Thursday in the Murdaugh murders trial, and the morning session was focused on two Colleton County Sheriff's Office officers who responded to the murder scene at Moselle.

Sgt. Daniel Greene and Corp. Chad McDowell took the stand Thursday morning. Greene was the first person on the scene after the 911 was made by Murdaugh, and found Murdaugh and the bodies when he arrived.

The key highlights of both Greene's and McDowell's testimony offered some insight into Murdaugh's behavior and laid the groundwork for the state's case - that Murdaugh killed his wife and child with "malice aforethought."

Greene testified that Murdaugh, within moments of officers arrived, began telling police that the killings were related to a fatal 2019 boat crash and wrongful lawsuit involving his son, Paul, who had been receiving threats. He also quickly volunteered the times in which he had come and gone at the crime scene, and his alibi - that he was visiting his sick mother - without even being questioned by law enforcement.

Both officers testified that Murdaugh had a loaded shotgun at the scene when they arrived, and both testified that multiple 300 Blackout rifle casings were found at the scene near the body of Maggie Murdaugh.

In cross examination, Murdaugh's defense attorneys primarily focused on questioning the integrity of the crime scene and the police investigation. That focus centered on whether or not officers did enough to preserve forensic evidence like tire tracks and footprints - evidence that might have lead police to another suspect.

Other testimony and evidence offered more information about the killings. Paul and Maggie were both found face down in a pool of blood, surrounded by nearby shell casings. As graphic testimony and video was presented, Murdaugh rocked back and forth, looking down, and appeared to be distraught. For the second day in a row, his son, Buster, and several siblings were in the courtroom.

The morning became tense at times, with numerous objections from counsel. At times, Murdaugh attorney Richard Harpootlian appeared unorganized and unprepared, while prosecutor Creighton Waters briskly offered his line of questioning in an orderly, efficient fashion.

Wednesday's opening statements

Watch video below of Wednesday's opening statements by S.C. Attorney General's Office chief prosecutor Creighton Waters and Richard "Alex" Murdaugh defense attorney Richard Harpootlian.

