Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Here's why potential jurors were excused during selection

Day Two of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial continued with further jury pool elimination as the stage was being set to hear several pre-trial motions that will lay the ground rules on which this legal contest will be fought before a Colleton County jury.

On Tuesday morning, the court completed the opening rounds of jury selection, whittling down a whopping 900 prospective citizens to a potential jury pool of roughly 150 in open court, with further eliminations taking place one-on-one in judge's chambers.

In addition to the typical jury selection questions, each of the four groups of potential jurors were asked to stand if they had heard or read anything about this murder case, and what the source was. In all four groups considered Monday and Tuesday, most of the potential jurors stood, citing that that they had heard about this case from a wide variety of media formats.

Jurors were then asked if they had formed an opinion from being exposed to this media coverage, and many jurors were excused when they said they had formed fixed opinions.

Potential jurors were also excused if they admitted to having family, social, or professional relationships with the Murdaugh family or its law firm, now known as Parker Law Group, any of the attorneys present in the court, any of the 255 potential witnesses named by the court, or law enforcement officers involved in the case - and if that relationship prevented them from being a fair and impartial juror.

Power, prestige and privilege:Inside the rise and fall of the Murdaugh dynasty in South Carolina

Alex Murdaugh trial live updates:Day 2 of jury selection, the latest from the courtroom

Potential jurors were also excused if they indicated they had "preformed" strong, fixed opinions of Murdaugh's possible guilt or innocence in the murders that no amount of evidence would change. In one group alone, 17 people were excused because they had formed preconceived opinions about the case or Murdaugh's guilt or innocence.

Story continues

Possible jurors were also excused for a wide variety of health and other reasons that ranged from anxiety and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), sleep apnea and narcolepsy. One, a young female military veteran, was excused because she said she feared seeing graphic images or evidence would trigger her PTSD.

This first jury pool of qualified jurors was asked by Judge Clifton Newman to return to court at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, where the final cuts will be made to whittle the pool down to 12 qualified jurors and six alternates.

More from Colleton County Before Alex Murdaugh testimony starts, defense to ask judge for rulings to strike evidence

Looking back at Monday's proceedings at Colleton County courthouse

The double murder trial of Richard Alex Murdaugh, charged with the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, got underway Monday with the first rounds of jury selection. Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty in the killings, but the S.C. Attorney General's Office is seeking life in prison.

During the opener, a roster of 900 potential jurors was whittled down, and a lengthy list of potential witnesses was published by the court.

At the start of each jury selection group, Judge Clifton Newman asked Murdaugh to stand and face the potential jurors. "Good afternoon," greeted Murdaugh, dressed in a blue sports coat, a while shirt with no tie, grey slacks and black sneakers.

At times, Murdaugh looked like the attorney he used to be, entering the courtroom carrying a large folder of files, reviewing documents, chatting and smiling with a young blond female on the legal team. At one point, he shook his head no as the judge read the charges against him.

Judge Newman read a list of 254 potential witnesses that may be called to testify.

Several members of Maggie Murdaugh's family may be called, as well as Buster Murdaugh and John Marvin Murdaugh. At least one boat crash survivor, Morgan Doughty, may testify.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday afternoon Judge Newman is expected to begin hearing the many pretrial motions that deal with the admissibility of crucial evidence that could be deciding factors in this case.

Check back for more updates.

Follow Michael DeWitt's Twitter feed for Murdaugh trial updates

A Twitter List by SEDOT_J_Orlando

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh trial: Why potential jurors were excused from jury pool