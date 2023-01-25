Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Jury selected, opening statements to begin on Day 3

Michael M. DeWitt, Jr., Greenville News
·2 min read

The trial of Alex Murdaugh continues Wednesday, Jan. 25 and we have the latest from the Colleton County Courthouse.

Murdaugh will face his first charges in a long list of criminal and civil allegations in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021. These two deaths were the catalyst to the ruins of the Murdaugh dynasty and the unfolding of a much larger story.

The Greenville News will be in the courtroom to give you the latest updates starting with jury selection until a final verdict is reached. The video feed at the bottom of the story will offer a live stream of the trial.

Wednesday updates from the Colleton County Courthouse

Prosecutors huddled around a pile of juror forms, as 80 potential jurors from all walks of life sat nervously, filling up the rear half of the Colleton County Courthouse. Most appeared anxious, impatient, worrying if they would get back to their jobs and families, or be forced by civic duty to judge the guilt or innocence of accused killer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh.

Just after 1 p.m., attorneys for the State of South Carolina and the defense picked the 12 jurors and six alternates who will decide if Murdaugh is guilty of killing his wife and child, and Judge Clifton Newman swore them into to service.

The jury consists of four white men, six white women, and two Black women, while the alternates consist of two white men, one white woman, one Black man, and two Black women.

In a noticeable, apparent display of strategy, during the selection process Murdaugh's attorneys used several of their strikes on middle aged white men, who appeared as if they could be fathers.

Most of the jury appeared to be between the ages of 30 and 55, with only two that appeared to be older than 55.

Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Catch up on everything from the beginning

Dig deeperWho is the real Alex Murdaugh, the man who wrecked a South Carolina legal dynasty?

On social media:Here's what they're saying about the Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Tuesday's recapJudge rules crucial ballistics evidence is admissible.

Power, prestige and privilegeInside the rise and fall of the Murdaugh dynasty in South Carolina

Follow Michael DeWitt's Twitter feed for Murdaugh trial updates

A Twitter List by SEDOT_J_Orlando

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh trial: Here's what's happening on Day 3

Recommended Stories

  • Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Central Pacific Financial (CPF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 21.31% and 1.89%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Multiple Factors Pushed UFP Technologies (UFPT) Shares in Q4

    Diamond Hill Capital, an investment management company, released its “Small Cap Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 6.98% net of fees, outperforming the benchmark Russell 2000 Index, which returned 6.23%. Strength in health care, consumer discretionary, and materials holdings contributed to […]

  • Jury expected to be seated in Alex Murdaugh trial

    ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim reports on the double murder case as the trial heads into day three of jury selection.

  • Race NASTAR For Free at Ikon Pass Resorts This Winter

    When Mikaela Shiffin blazed across the finish line of the Giant Slalom .13 seconds ahead of longtime rival Lara Gut-Behrami to nab her 83rd victory in Kronplatz, Italy yesterday, the 27-year-old racing phenom became the winningest female in World Cup history, smashing Lindsey Vonn's record. Now two wins away from racing legend Ingemar Stemark's 86 World Cup wins after yet another victory in Kronplatz today (Jan, 25), the Colorado native who trained on the slopes of Vail is stoking the competitive fires of young skiers across the country. To celebrate this historic event--and help inspire the next generation of ski racers--Ikon Pass parent company, Alterra Mountain Co., is opening up the NASTAR courses at its resorts so all skiers can experience what it feels like to bash gates and sail across the finish line like a U.S. Ski Teamer.

  • TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 24, 2023 Operator: Good day and welcome to the TrustCo Bank Corp earnings call and webcast. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero on your telephone […]

  • Eight days, 25 dead: California shaken by string of mass shootings

    A series of four attacks have upended communities across the state, from a city to farming towns

  • Ty Dillon adds Xfinity Series races in RCR's No. 3, brings back sponsorship from Ferris Mowers

    Richard Childress Racing has added a part-time Xfinity Series schedule in 2023 for Ty Dillon, who will carry Ferris Mowers sponsorship for both his Xfinity and NASCAR Cup Series efforts this year. RELATED: 2023 Cup Series schedule | Key moves in Silly Season Details of the partnership were revealed Wednesday afternoon at Charlotte Motor Speedway. […]

  • 'Unimaginable, senseless tragedy': 2 children dead in Duxbury; infant flown to hospital

    Two children are dead and a baby was flown to a hospital with traumatic injuries after they were discovered inside a Duxbury home Tuesday night.

  • LSU student Madison Brooks case: Four people charged in alleged rape before she died after being hit by car

    Deputies arrested four males in connection with the rape of LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit and killed by a car. The victim died at a hospital on Jan. 15.

  • ‘Disgruntled’ Farm Worker Accused of Killing 7 in Latest Mass Shooting Horror

    Jeff Chiu / APAt least seven people are dead after yet another mass shooting—this one in Half Moon Bay, California, a small town just south of San Francisco. The shooting occurred around 2:20 p.m. at two separate locations, police said. Four victims were found at a mushroom farm off Highway 92, while two more people were killed at another agricultural facility between one and three miles away. A third victim at this second location was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

  • Pilot notices laser aiming into police helicopter — then bullets fly, Michigan cops say

    Police on the ground also came under fire after closing in on the source of the laser.

  • 4 arrested in alleged rape of LSU student later fatally struck by car: Police

    A Louisiana State University student who died after she was hit by a car while on her way home from a bar was allegedly raped shortly before the fatal crash, authorities said. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested four people on Monday, including three teenagers, in connection with the alleged sexual assault. Within hours of the deadly incident, Brooks was captured on surveillance footage stumbling and falling at a Baton Rouge bar, before leaving with the four suspects, according to the arrest warrant affidavits.

  • Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom

    The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had defended the mother of one of his four alleged victims.

  • Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest caught on video

    Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff's deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged with using excessive force by hitting Randal Worcester multiple times while he was on the ground during an Aug. 21 arrest.

  • Charlotte woman fired through bedroom door before being killed by officer, police video shows

    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were at the home in the Raintree neighborhood to serve an involuntary commitment order.

  • Woman who fetched hammer, restraints used to beat and bind Wichita murder victim is sentenced

    Wichita police have said Roy Hayden was beaten in the head with a hammer and crowbar, punched, shot in the knee and choked during an hours-long assault.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell says Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in US jail

    Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed the disgraced late US financier Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison, in an interview with a British broadcaster that aired on Monday."I believe that he was murdered," former socialite Maxwell said in the series of jailhouse interviews aired on Britain's TalkTV. "I was shocked.

  • Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter thought he ‘was gonna die’ — watch the video

    The 26-year-old man, who met eyes with the Monterey Park shooter before he wrestled a gun from him, says that he was confident he would lose his life.

  • Teacher shot by 6-year-old says school was warned 4 times, announces lawsuit

    Abigail Zwerner, the teacher who was shot by a student in a classroom in Newport News, Virginia, earlier this month intends to file a lawsuit against the school board, her lawyer said Wednesday, alleging the shooting could have been prevented by school administrators. Zwerner sustained a gunshot wound to the chest when a 6-year-old student brought a gun into a classroom at Richneck Elementary School and intentionally shot and wounded her, according to police.

  • Fatal Memphis traffic stop reminiscent of Rodney King assault, attorney Crump says

    The video of Memphis police beating a Black man who died after a traffic stop on Jan. 7 reminded civil rights attorney Ben Crump of the assault on Rodney King, Crump said after viewing the police bodycam recording with the man's family on Monday. Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old father of a 4-year-old boy, died in the hospital on Jan. 10 of injuries he sustained during his arrest by five officers, all of whom have been fired. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, FBI and Justice Department are investigating the incident in addition to Memphis police and the Shelby County District attorney.