Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Jury selected, opening statements to begin on Day 3

The trial of Alex Murdaugh continues Wednesday, Jan. 25 and we have the latest from the Colleton County Courthouse.

Murdaugh will face his first charges in a long list of criminal and civil allegations in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021. These two deaths were the catalyst to the ruins of the Murdaugh dynasty and the unfolding of a much larger story.

The Greenville News will be in the courtroom to give you the latest updates starting with jury selection until a final verdict is reached. The video feed at the bottom of the story will offer a live stream of the trial.

Wednesday updates from the Colleton County Courthouse

Prosecutors huddled around a pile of juror forms, as 80 potential jurors from all walks of life sat nervously, filling up the rear half of the Colleton County Courthouse. Most appeared anxious, impatient, worrying if they would get back to their jobs and families, or be forced by civic duty to judge the guilt or innocence of accused killer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh.

Just after 1 p.m., attorneys for the State of South Carolina and the defense picked the 12 jurors and six alternates who will decide if Murdaugh is guilty of killing his wife and child, and Judge Clifton Newman swore them into to service.

The jury consists of four white men, six white women, and two Black women, while the alternates consist of two white men, one white woman, one Black man, and two Black women.

In a noticeable, apparent display of strategy, during the selection process Murdaugh's attorneys used several of their strikes on middle aged white men, who appeared as if they could be fathers.

Most of the jury appeared to be between the ages of 30 and 55, with only two that appeared to be older than 55.

Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Catch up on everything from the beginning

Dig deeperWho is the real Alex Murdaugh, the man who wrecked a South Carolina legal dynasty?

On social media:Here's what they're saying about the Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Story continues

Tuesday's recapJudge rules crucial ballistics evidence is admissible.

Power, prestige and privilegeInside the rise and fall of the Murdaugh dynasty in South Carolina

Follow Michael DeWitt's Twitter feed for Murdaugh trial updates

A Twitter List by SEDOT_J_Orlando

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh trial: Here's what's happening on Day 3