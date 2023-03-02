Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Jury urged to not 'compound a family tragedy with another' by finding him guilty

Alex Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison if he is convicted - AP

Jurors in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, a South Carolina lawyer accused of murdering his wife and son, were urged "not to compound a family tragedy with another" by finding him guilty, as the defence finished their closing arguments and the jury was sent out to deliberate.

Mr Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison if he is convicted of either murder count.

Investigators said his 22-year-old son, Paul, was shot twice with a shotgun and his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, was shot four or five times with a rifle outside of the kennels on their property.

On Thursday, the defence finished its closing arguments, with lead attorney Jim Griffin saying: “There are two words that justice demands in this case, and those two words are 'not guilty.'”

"On behalf of Alex, on behalf of Buster, on behalf of Maggie, and on behalf of my friend Paul, I respectfully request that you do not compound a family tragedy with another," he said.

Buster, Mr Murdaugh’s other son, who was not at the family's Colleton County property on the night his mother and brother were killed, on June 7, 2021, had earlier defended his father in court.

Buster, Mr Murdaugh's son, was in court to hear his father's defence - AP

The six-week trial has had many twists and turns. On Thursday morning there was another, as a juror was dismissed for having "improper conversations" with individuals not involved in the case. She was replaced by an alternate.

Prosecutors argued that fearing his years of stealing from his law firm and clients would be exposed and hoping to maintain his lofty standing in the community, Murdaugh killed his wife and younger son in the hopes it would make him a sympathetic figure and draw attention away from the missing money.

“The pressures on this man were unbearable. And they were all reaching a crescendo the day his wife and son were murdered by him,” said lead prosecutor Creighton Waters.

The key piece of evidence connecting Alex Murdaugh to the killings is a video Paul Murdaugh shot from the kennels about five minutes before he last used his phone. It took more than a year for federal agents to hack into the young man's locked iPhone and find it. When they did, they heard the father’s voice in the background.

Jim Griffin, Mr Murdaugh's lawyer - AP

Alex Murdaugh repeatedly told everyone, starting with the first investigator to respond to the killings, that he hadn’t been at the kennels that night. But while testifying in his own defence, he admitted that he lied and that he had been there.

“Why in the world would an innocent, reasonable father and husband lie about that? And lie about it so early?” Waters said.

Although the weapons used to kill the victims haven't been found, an expert testified that the markings on the bullet casings found near Maggie Murdaugh’s body matched those found on casings at a shooting range on the family's property.

After six weeks, 75 witnesses, 800 pieces of evidence and one in-person visit to the murder scene, the jury was sent out on Thursday afternoon, being told by defence lawyer Mr Griffin that they are making one of the most consequential decisions of their lives.