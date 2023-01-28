Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Key revelations and unanswered questions after Week 1.

The pieces of a long-speculated-about puzzle are coming together as the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office begins putting together its double-murder case against disbarred Hampton attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on the night of June 7, 2021, after an alleged decade-long crime spree that eventually led to more than 100 criminal charges.

Prosecutors are piecing this internationally publicized murder mystery together and revealing bits and pieces of new information to the jury, the media, and the public, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

The double murder trial wrapped up its first week of proceedings Friday afternoon and is expected to resume at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Key revelations of Week 1 of the Alex Murdagh double murder trial

Between the state Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting all the Murdaugh cases, and the defense, the official, potential witness list includes 255 people.

Markings, model, and brand information on 300 Blackout rifle cartridges found at the murder scene match other ammo found throughout the Murdaugh estate, Moselle, say prosecutors.

Prosecutors believe that a “family weapon” was used to kill at least one of the victims, Maggie.

A 300 Blackout type rifle, purchased by Murdaugh for his son, Paul, in 2017, is missing from the Murdaugh estate, but Murdaugh attorney Richard Harpootlian says it had been stolen.

Both bodies were found face down in a pool of blood and brain matter, and Paul’s hands were underneath his body, when police arrived at the scene.

Maggie’s body was found roughly 30 feet away from Paul’s, testified police.

Paul’s cell phone was found lying on his rear end near the back pocket of his shorts.

Murdaugh immediately told responding officers that the killings were related to a fatal 2019 boat crash and wrongful death lawsuit involving his son, and offered suggestions for other possible suspects, according to police testimony.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters told the jury in opening statements that Murdaugh was seen by a witness taking a blue raincoat to his mother’s house in Almeda, outside Varnville, one week after the killings. That blue raincoat was later found to be “coated” on the inside with gunshot residue, or GSR.

GSR was also found on Murdaugh’s hands and the seatbelt of the Suburban he drove to the crime scene.

Murdaugh initially told 911 operators and police that he last saw his wife and child roughly two hours prior to the killings, but Waters said the AG’s Office has a cell phone video that puts him at the crime scene later than he said.

Murdaugh’s cell phone shows no activity between 8:09 p.m. and 8:52 p.m. on the night of the shootings.

State testimony from CCSO Detective Laura Rutland contradicted Murdaugh’s claim that he attempted to roll Paul over and check for a pulse.

Murdaugh told police that Paul had received threats and been assaulted after the highly publicized boat crash.

On the night of the killings, Murdaugh had his brother Randolph “Randy” Murdaugh IV, an attorney at the family law firm, and his “personal attorney,” Daniel Henderson, sat with him as SLED and Colleton County police conducted a field interview around 1 a.m.

After the killings, SLED divers searched the ponds on the estate, as well as the nearby Salkehatchie River, for evidence such as murder weapons.

SLED obtained permission to download cell phone data from not just Murdaugh, Maggie, and Paul, but also his brothers Randy and John Marvin Murdaugh, and his surviving son, Richard “Buster” Murdaugh Jr.

New testimony, evidence sparks new questions

As pieces of the puzzle come together, there are missing pieces that prosecutors have yet to fill in for the jury and the public. There are several raised but unanswered issues:

What will the cell phone data and vehicle GPS data from Alex, Maggie and Paul reveal?

While Paul’s phone was found on his body, Maggie’s was found beside the road roughly a quarter to half mile away. Prosecutors said that Murdaugh’s vehicle GPS data doesn’t match the location of her phone. Who tossed the phone away, and why?

There was only one vehicle typically driven by family members found at the crime scene that night: the Suburban Murdaugh drove there. How did Maggie and Paul arrive at the dog kennels where they were shot? Did they walk more than 1,000 yards on a muggy, stormy summer night, or ride with someone?

A white Ford F-250 typically driven by Paul was not at the crime scene that night and was found broken down just inside Hampton County, along SC Highway 63, said prosecutors. Evidence was taken from the vehicle. Does this have any relation to the crimes?

Water was found all around Paul’s body, testified first responders and police, and it was the subject of several lines of questioning. What is the significance of the water? Did a suspect or suspects attempt to wash away evidence, or clean themselves up?

Police reported multiple tire tracks at or near the scene. Where they all from the same vehicle, or were other people at the Moselle murder scene that night?

Footprint evidence was taken that may match with Maggie’s shoes. What is the significance of this evidence?

Finally, Murdaugh’s defense team has been raising and will continue to raise the following questions: who else could have killed Paul and Maggie? And could there be more than one shooter?

