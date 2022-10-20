Alex Murdaugh murder trial motions go before judge in South Carolina

Judge Clifton Newman will hear three of the latest pretrial motions in the murder case involving accused and disbarred attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Florence County Courthouse.

Murdaugh, indicted July 14 in the June 2021 shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul at their Colleton County home, is set to stand trail on Jan. 23 in Walterboro.

Murdaugh's attorneys have filed a flurry of pretrial motions since late last week, demanding that prosecutors for the state share more evidence in the discovery process that they say is required by Rule 5 of the SC Rules of Criminal Procedure, also known as the "Brady" law.

In their latest motion, filed Oct. 18, Murdaugh's attorneys, Richard Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, move to strike the state's demand for a notice of an alibi defense. This brief motion simply claims that Murdaugh can't file a notice of a pending alibi defense since the state has not provided the defense with a clear time in which the alleged double murders took place.

In a motion filed Oct. 14, Murdaugh's attorneys seek polygraph information on alleged accomplice Curtis Edward Smith, who was previously charged with drug crimes in connection to Murdaugh, as well as a list of other materials they say hasn't been disclosed.

Another motion demands the state turn over another lengthy list of materials that includes data pertaining to cellphones, gunshot residue, blood analysis and more.

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the case, says it has already turned over vast amounts of data in order for Murdaugh's legal team to prepare its defense, and the office said it will share any and all Brady material required.

Alex Murdaugh, center, leaves the Colleton County courtroom after a contentious hearing. (Photo: Photo by Michael M. DeWitt, Jr.)

It was unclear Wednesday when Judge Newman would issue rulings on the motions he was scheduled to hear Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Alex Murdaugh murder trial motions go before judge in SC