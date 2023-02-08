Alex Murdaugh murder trial suddenly evacuated due to bomb threat

Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile murder trial has been dramatically evacuated after a bomb threat was reported at the courthouse.

The bomb threat came in to staff at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, just before 12.30pm ET on Wednesday, prompting a sudden evacuation of the entire building.

SLED released a statement confirming that the “threat” was under investigation.

“A bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel. The building has been evacuated and SLED along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the threat,” the statement read.

“No additional information is available from SLED at this time.”

It remains unclear who called in the threat and if there is a genuine bomb or it is a hoax.

It is also unclear if it is specifically related to the trial of the once-powerful heir to a South Carolina legal dynasty – a high-profile case that was captured attention across the globe.

The sudden evacuation came just moments after a new witness took the stand to testify.

Brian Hudak, SLED computer crimes special agent, had only just sat down on the stand and begun introducing himself, when Judge Newman interjected saying he was calling a recess.

Seconds later, he clarified that the entire building needed to be evacuated.

“We have to evacuate the building at this time. We’ll be in recess until we discover what’s going on,” he said.

The judge gave no details as to what was causing the urgent need, but then calmly added: “We’ll couple this with a lunch break until 2.30pm.”

Minutes later, Mr Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpootlian told ABCNews4 that there had been a “bomb threat”.

Footage posted online showed court staff, journalists and members of the public being rushed out of the building and its grounds, while jurors were transported away in vans.

Mr Murdaugh was also whisked off to an unknown location – as he remains in police custody charged with the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Story continues

A Walterboro fire truck pulled up to the courthouse minutes after the evacuation and law enforcement vehicles soon arrived on the scene.

Maggie and Paul were shot dead on the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre estate in Islandton back on 7 June 2021.

Their murders brought to light a series of scandals surrounding the Murdaughs including unexplained deaths, a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme and a botched hitman plot.

Separate to the murders, Mr Murdaugh is currently facing around 100 charges for stealing almost $8.5m from law firm clients dating back to 2011.

He is also charged over the botched hitman plot in September 2021 – three months on from the murders.

Mr Murdaugh was shot in the head in what turned out to be a botched hitman plot which he orchestrated with alleged accomplice, distant cousin and drug dealer Curtis Eddie Smith.

Investigations have also been reopened into two other mystery deaths connected to the Murdaugh family after the double murders brought to light a sprawling saga surrounding the once-powerful legal dynasty.

Days on from the shootings on 22 June 2021 an investigtion was reopened into the 2015 death of Stephen Smith, who was found dead in the middle of the road in Hampton County.

The openly gay teenager, 19, had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and his death was officially ruled a hit-and-run. But the victim’s family have long doubted this version of events, with the Murdaugh name cropping up in several police tips and community rumours.

Months later, an investigation was reopened into the death of the Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

She died in 2018 in a mystery trip and fall accident at the family home. Mr Murdaugh then allegedly stole around $4m in a wrongful death settlement from her sons.

Mr Murdaugh, 54, is facing life in prison for the murders. He has pleaded not guilty.

The bomb threat comes on day 13 of the murder trial after jurors heard testimony about Mr Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes.