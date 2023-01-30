Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Week 2 opens with firearm evidence, grilling cross examinations

The video at the top of the story will play a live stream or a replay upon completion of today's proceedings.

The second week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial commenced Monday with an often grueling cross examination of one SLED agent and a lot of firearm and ammunition evidence from another.

The cross examination of SLED Senior Criminalist Melinda Worley, who processed much of the evidence from the crime scene, was conducted by Murdaugh defense attorney Richard Harpootlian, whose often grilled Worley with inquiries questioning state and local police practices and the integrity of the crime scene.

At one point early in the cross exam, Harpootlian asked Worley, "What's so special about a special agent?"

Harpootlian questioned the footprint and ballistics evidence taken at the scene, and the methods police used to take them. After questioning the bullet trajectory information presented by Worley, he raised the question, "Doesn't this indicate to you that there were two shooters? Is it possible that there were two shooters?"

At times, Harpootlian seemed like the veteran attorney that he is, asking the tough questions that raise reasonable doubt in the jury's minds. At other times, he appeared like a man who had lost his car keys, fumbling for exhibits and delaying the courtroom action. On multiple occasions, Judge Clifton Newman hurried the defense along, and at one point gave the jury a break while the defense organized its exhibits and presentation.

Jan 26, 2023; Walterboro, SC, USA; Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian objects to questioning during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Grace Beahm Alford/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

When testimony and evidence was offered about possible blood spatters on Murduagh's T-shirt that night, Harpootlian questioned whether the spatters were from blood or other substances, such as bleach or rust. When testimony and evidence was offered about "biological matter" found on an ATV near Maggie's body, he questioned if it was human matter, or could it be from a deer.

Later in Day Six of the trial, SLED Senior Special Agent Jeff Croft took the stand. Video testimony and evidence from Croft included four firearms taken from Murdaugh's gun room - an AR-15 chambered for 300 Blackout rounds, and three 12-gauge shotguns - as well as ammo from the gun room and other areas of the Murdaugh estate.

Ammo found at the estate and in the gun room match the type of ammo found at the murder scene, say prosecutors.

Murdaugh attoney Jim Griffin objected to the weapons and ammo being entered into evidence, citing that they weren't the murder weapon, but Judge Newman ruled they were relevant and overruled the objections.

Croft also presented cell phone snapshots of conversations between victim Paul Murdaugh and his friend, Rogan Gibson, that help establish more information on the timeline of the evening.

Present during Croft's search of the Murdaugh estate the morning after the killings were several attorneys from Murdaugh's family law firm, PMPED, including Lee Cope, Mark Ball and Ronnie Crosby.

Video footage also shows Croft and SLED agents searching through trash cans at Moselle, where they found empty shotgun bosses and, strangely enough, a credit card receipt with a Gucci purchase of $1,021.10 circled on it. Prosecutors did not comment on what the significance of the credit card receipt or the Gucci purchase was.

Notable people in today's session included S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, Fox News anchor Nancy Grace, and even several students on a field trip from an area law school. Also notable was that several members of the general public, who appear to be following the case closely, brought notebooks into the courtroom and studiously took notes.

Court will resume at 2:40 p.m. with more testimony from Croft.

Looking back at Friday in Colleton County court

While the Attorney General's Office would not comment on what witnesses are next to appear next week, the state has published a list of 255 possible witnesses in this trial, which is expected to last until roughly Feb. 10.

The opening week of the double-murder trial of disbarred Hampton attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh featured graphic and often gory testimony, images, and videos, as well as revealing witness statements that contradicted information Murdaugh previously gave authorities, and Week Two is expected to be just as riveting and revealing.

Throughout the week, witness testimony introduced the state’s claim that a family weapon was used in at least one of the June 7, 2021, murders of Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, at their Colleton County home, while sparking thought-provoking questions of the timeline that Murdaugh gave police and contradicted his statements that he checked both of the bodies for a pulse when he reportedly found them.

Once the jury was selected and seated on Wednesday, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office began calling witnesses, hearing from Colleton County Sheriff’s Office officers Sgt. Daniel Greene, Corp. Chad McDowell, Detective Laura Rutland, and Capt. Jason Chapman; 911 Dispatchers Tinish Bryson-Smith and Angela Stallings; SLED agents Paul Greer, Dalila Cirencione, and Melinda Worley, and Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.

This widely followed and highly publicized murder trial – a media “mini-city” has been established around the courthouse square that includes a media overflow room, food trucks and luxury porta potties

