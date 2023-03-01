Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and son to cover his tracks, court told

Alex Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to two charges of murder - AP

Alex Murdaugh was "living a lie" and only he could have killed his wife and son, the jury in his murder trial has been told.

The disbarred South Carolina lawyer's theft of millions of dollars was about to be revealed so he murdered them in an attempt to cover his tracks, a prosecutor said in his closing argument.

Mr Murdaugh, 54, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of murder. He faces 30 years to life in prison if he is convicted of either charge.

His son Paul, 22, was shot twice with a shotgun and his wife Maggie, 52, was shot up to five times with a rifle outside kennels on the family's property.

The trial, which has lasted six weeks, has gripped much of the American public.

Prosecutors have argued that Mr Murdaugh carried out the murders to generate sympathy, thereby distracting attention from a litany of financial crimes.

That included the theft of millions of dollars from his law partners and clients, which was used to feed his addiction to opioids.

A bullet hole at the Murdaugh property in Colleton County - AP

In his closing argument prosecutor Creighton Waters said Mr Murdaugh had feared that his decade-long theft would be exposed.

He made sure his wife and younger son were at the family's home in Colleton County on June 7, 2021, the prosecutor said.

Mr Waters said the defendant then killed them as part of a plan informed by his knowledge of how criminal cases work.

He said: "The pressures on this man were unbearable, and they were all reaching a crescendo the day his wife and son were murdered by him."

Jurors began the day with a visit to the crime scene.

Creighton Waters, the prosecutor, holds up a sketch for the jury - AP

At least one of them carefully inspected the door frame of a storage closet where Paul Murdaugh was standing when he was killed.

The weapons used have not been found.

An expert testified that the markings on the bullet casings found near Maggie Murdaugh’s body matched those from a shooting range on the family's property.

But there was no blood or DNA linking the killings to Mr Murdaugh.

Mr Murdaugh cried as the shootings were described to the court in detail - AP

Mr Waters said: "As all of these [financial] pressures were mounting, the defendant killed Maggie and Paul.

Story continues

"The forensic timeline puts him there. The use of the family weapons collaborates it. And his lies and his guilty actions afterward confirm that."

He said Mr Murdaugh had been lying for years to cover up his opioid addiction, and was "living a lie".

He added: "After an exhaustive investigation, there is only one person who had the motive, who had the means, who had the opportunity to commit these crimes, and also whose guilty conduct after these crimes betrays him."

Defence lawyers have argued that investigators missed evidence such as fingerprints and shoe prints that could have led to the real killers.