Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to federal charges; agrees to polygraph test to divulge assets

Convicted murdered and confessed fraudster Alex Murdaugh has signed a plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice pleading guilty to all federal charges,.

But there is a catch.

The disbarred South Carolina attorney accused of stealing more than $8.7 million dollars and facing a dozen civil suits seeking monetary damages may have to discuss his knowledge of criminal activity and disclose any hidden assets over a federal polygraph test.

Murdaugh, who took the stand during his own double murder trial in the June 2021 shootings of his wife and younger son and admitted to a pattern of lying and manipulation during a decade-long crime spree — and was later accused of lying on the stand by state prosecutors — signed the plea agreement with polygraph requirements put forth by federal prosecutors on Monday, Sept. 18. Here are the terms of that agreement.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin asks Alex Murdaugh if he killed his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh with the 12-gauge shotgun that is in evidence in Murdaugh’s murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to 22 federal crimes

In United States District Court of South Carolina, Murdaugh pleaded to a total of 22 federal charges, including:

One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud;

One count of bank fraud;

Five counts of wire fraud;

One count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud;

14 counts of money laundering.

The plea agreement states that Murdaugh's pattern of criminal activity dates back to July of 2011.

Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives in court in Beaufort, South Carolina on Sept. 14, 2023. Murdaugh appeared publicly as a convicted murderer for the first time at the state court hearing regarding the slew of financial crimes allegedly committed by the disbarred South Carolina attorney.

How much prison time could Murdaugh get; when will he be sentenced?

Murdaugh was convicted March 2 for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, Maggie, and younger son, Paul, and is currently serving two consecutive life sentences. Although Murdaugh is officially in protective custody in an undisclosed maximum security prison, it has been widely reported that he is serving those sentences at the McCormick Correctional Institute.

However, Murdaugh's attorneys have appealed that conviction and sentence, and more recently have leveled jury tampering allegations against an elected official who served during the trial, Colleton County Clerk of Court Becky Hill.

Murdaugh is seeking a new trial, which, if it comes to pass, could have an impact on where and how he serves his prison time. Under state law, if Murdaugh's state conviction is tossed out, he may be required to serve his federal prison sentence prior to serving any time in state prison.

As his state sentence remains uncertain, his federal punishment, should he live to serve it, is more clear. Most of the federal conspiracy charges and bank fraud charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison, with five years supervised releases, and a $1 million fine.

Most of the wire fraud charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $250,000 fine. The money laundering charges carry a maximum of 20 years and a fine of $500,000, or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction, whichever is greater.

The plea agreement does not include any recommendations for light sentencing for Murdaugh; instead, it states clearly the the government will argue for the maximum sentences. However, the feds have agreed to sentence Murdaugh concurrently with any state prison time given for the same offenses.

Murdaugh has a plea hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday in U.S. District Court in Charleston, where federal court Judge Richard Gergel is expected to approve the plea agreement. Sentencing for Murdaugh may not happen for months, said Assistant United States Attorney Emily Limehouse.

Murdaugh is also scheduled to stand trial for the first of his state financial crimes the week of Nov. 27 in Beaufort County.

Feds impose other stipulations on Murdaugh, including polygraph test

Once sentenced, the plea agreement mandates that Murdaugh pay restitution for his crimes to "each and every identifiable victim, who may have been harmed by his scheme or pattern of criminal activity," and if he can not do so immediately he must enter the U.S. Bureau of Prisons Inmate Financial Repayment Program.

In the agreement, the feds are requesting that Murdaugh forfeit a total of $9 million in assets.

However, in light of his dozen civil suits and more than 100 still-pending state court criminal charges, Murdaugh's assets have been frozen and placed under control of court-appointed receivers who say that they have managed to locate and liquidate roughly $2 million for Murdaugh's victims -- which is much less than the $8-plus million he reportedly stole since 2011.

Murdaugh will also be required to fully cooperate with the investigations into him and his associates, and into his personal finances, and will be required to submit to polygraph testing if federal prosecutors request it.

The case was being prosecuted by United States Attorney Adair F. Boroughs and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emily Limehouse, Kathleen Stoughton and Winston Holliday.

Murdaugh is represented by S.C. attorneys Richard Harpootlian, Jim Griffin and Phil Barber.

Hampton County Guardian Editor Michael DeWitt, the Greenville News and USA TODAY Network will continue to follow the ongoing criminal and civil cases surrounding the Murdaugh crime saga. Follow DeWitt on Twitter at @mmdewittjr and support his local and national journalism with a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Murdaugh pleads guilty to a total of 22 federal charges in DOJ agreement