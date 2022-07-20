Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murders as judge mulls keeping evidence in case secret

Alex Murdaugh was denied bond Wednesday in the June 2021 murders of his wife and son, as a South Carolina judge said he’ll consider whether to keep evidence in the case secret and whether to allow the trial to begin soon, likely in January.

Judge Clifton Newman denied bond in Colleton County, where Maggie and Paul’s killings took place on June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh, wearing a white face mask with his head shaved, stood in the courtroom wearing a button down white shirt and khaki pants, a change from his navy blue jail jumpsuit and red/orange Nikes he was seen wearing earlier Wednesday while entering the courthouse. He had been transported earlier Wednesday the roughly 90 miles to Walterboro from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County.

Murdaugh told the judge he was not guilty.

Part of a long legal dynasty, a Colleton County jury indicted Murdaugh last week on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, were found shot to death — Maggie by a rifle and Paul by a shotgun, the indictments said — in the evening of June 7, 2021, on their 1,700-acre hunting lodge estate in rural Colleton County, which locals referred to as Moselle.

Their bodies were found separated from one another near the dog kennels on the property.

In response to motions by Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, the judge also said he would consider a limited gag order that aims to limit disclosures to mostly the media and seal evidentiary-related motions.

“This case has generated a lot of media attention,” acknowledged attorney general’s office prosecutor Creighton Waters, motioning to the jury box where a more than a dozen reporters watched, with dozens of other reporters in the courtroom.

Waters said it would be acceptable to make certain matters public, such as announcing when pretrial hearings in the case will be held.

“I just want it clearly understood it’s a public matter a public trial, ... matters that need to be sealed can be sealed,” Newman said. “I want it clear we will not have any private motion hearings. Public matters will be public.”

Harpootlian told the judge that Murdaugh wants a speedy trial because he is innocent, and said Harpootlian, a state senator, would “be thrilled’ to waive his senatorial duties if a hearing is scheduled in January.

“He believes the killers are still at large and this will allow SLED to move forward and look for the real killers,” Harpootlian said.

Waters retorted, “The evidence in this case is substantial. It all points back to Mr. Murdaugh.”

Harpootlian then shot back, “Our response to that is — he (Waters) is wrong.”

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division, the main investigative arm in the shooting deaths, have released little details. Waters nor other representatives with the attorney general’s office disclosed any evidence, motive or shared statements.

Murdaugh, 54, has been in Richland County’s jail since November on a $7 million bond when he was charged with a host of financial crimes that involved stealing millions of dollars from his former law firm, his clients and associates.

The hearing took place in an old-timey courtroom with a high ceiling and seats for some 250 on the second floor of Colleton County’s historic courthouse. On the courtroom’s rear wall was the oil portrait Murdaugh’s grandfather, a legendary 14th Judicial Circuit solicitor who was in office some 48 years, from about 1940 to 1988.

The courtroom was crowded with dozens of reporters representing state and national publications, television producers and several people working on true crime books at the Murdaugh murders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.