Alex Murdaugh: Police open new investigation into falling death of South Carolina lawyer’s housekeeper

Andrew Murdaugh (right) (WJCL)

A lawyer who allegedly organised a botched assassination on his own life after the deaths of his wife and son, will again be the focus of an investigation in South Carolina for the 2018 death of a former housekeeper, authorities have said.

In a statement on Wednesday, South Carolina’s investigative agency said that it was opening an investigation into 53-year-old Alex Murdaugh, a well known attorney, for the death of Gloria Satterfield, a longtime housekeeper for his family in Hampton.

Coroner Angela Topper said she felt it was “prudent to pursue an investigation into Gloria Satterfield's death” because it was “not reported to the coroner at the time, nor was an autopsy performed”.

It was also alleged that the 57-year-old’s death certificate was “inconsistent” with her death, from a fall, reported Fox News.

The announcement of an investigation followed a lawsuit filed by Ms Satterfield’s sons, Tony Satterfield and Brian Harriott, on Wednesday against Mr Murdaugh for his failure to pay $500,000 (£362,000) in damages for the death of her mother.

The sons also allege that Mr Murdaugh was at fault for Ms Satterfield's death, which happened inside the family home of Mr Murdaugh, according to the report.

Citing an attorney, Richard Harpootlian, NBC News said Mr Murdaugh was due to hand himself into authorities on Thursday in Hampton after admitting to the attempted assassination on himself on 4 September.

It was allegedly carried out in the belief that his death would release a $10 million (£7.2 million) life insurance policy to a surviving son.

Mr Harpootlian said Mr Murdaugh organised the botched assassination after falling into depression and an opioid addiction following the deaths of his wife and son in June, who were killed in a shooting that remains largely unsolved.

He is listed as a co-defendant with Curtis Edward Smith, aged 61, who faces charges including assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, police said.

Story continues

The two investigations follow a third inquiry into Mr Murdaugh in connection to alleged fraud at his work, it was reported.

Mr Harpootlian told NBC’s Today show on Wednesday that he expected his client to be charged and that “clearly knew what he had done was wrong”.

“He was in a dark, dark, dark place and wanted to help his remaining son Buster in any way he could and he thought this was the only way he could leave him with anything,” Mr Harpootlian said.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Read More

Alex Murdaugh: South Carolina lawyer planned his own murder for $10m insurance after wife and son were killed

Civil rights investigation after Elijah McClain’s death finds Colorado police department ‘racially biased’

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio sentenced to five months in jail for burning BLM banner

Lawyer says Murdaugh to turn himself in on insurance fraud

Mother-of-three faces jail for making series of sinister videos threatening to kill Kamala Harris