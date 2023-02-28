Alex Murdaugh’s prosecutor holds rifle over witness’s head to prove defence is wrong about Paul’s murder

South Carolina’s top prosecutor pointed a shotgun at a witness’s head during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial in a dramatic attempt to disprove the defence’s “unscientific” theories about the murders of Maggie and Paul.

Dr Kenny Kinsey, an Orangeburg County sheriff’s deputy and crime scene expert, returned to the witness stand in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Tuesday afternoon as the prosecution wrapped up its case in the disgraced attorney’s double murder trial.

In a graphic demonstration in the courtroom, Dr Kinsey and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson acted out the defence’s version of how Paul was murdered – with the killer shooting him in the back of the head at point blank range.

Dr Kinsey rubbished what he described as the “preposterous” theory from the defence as he went into gruesome detail about the extent of injuries he has seen on victims who have suffered a contact wound to the head with a shotgun.

The crime scene expert also tore apart testimony from another defence witness who claimed that Maggie was murdered by a 5”2’ shooter.

Maggie and Paul were both gunned down at the family’s Moselle hunting estate in Islandton, South Carolina, back on 7 June 2021.

Paul, 22, was shot twice with a 12-gauge shotgun as he stood in the feed room of the kennels.

The first gunshot struck his chest and wasn’t fatal, while the second struck him in the shoulder, neck and head – with the bullet blowing his brain completely out of his skull.

Maggie, 52, was then shot five times with a .300 Blackout semiautomatic rifle as she tried to flee from her killer.

On Monday, two defence experts – forensic pathologist Dr Jonathan Eisenstat and crime scene analyst Tim Palmbach – both testified that they disagreed with the prosecution’s case about how the murders unfolded.

Instead, they claimed that the killer then stepped into the feed room after firing the first shot and then held the shotgun to the back of Paul’s head as he was bent over.

The killer then pulled the trigger, with the force causing the 22-year-old’s brain to “explode” out of his skull and the pellets then passing down into his shoulder and neck.

The contact wound theory disputed the testimony of Dr Ellen Riemer who performed autopsies on the bodies of the two victims. Dr Reimer said that the shooter fired from outside the feed room and the second, fatal shot had entered his shoulder and neck first, before travelling up to Paul’s brain.

AG Wilson – whose appearance marked his first in the high-profile trial – told jurors that he was practicing gun safety but that Dr Kinsey had asked him to point the gun at him so that they could demonstrate how the theory of Paul being shot at point blank range was incorrect.

“I think that is preposterous in my opinion,” he said of the theory.

Dr Kinsey testified that the state of the crime scene was inconsistent with the defence theory, saying that this wouldn’t have caused blood, brain and other biological matter to hit the doorframe of the feed room.

“To think that the pressure from flesh and bone will cause that pellet ….those steel pellets… They will turn around because of that pressure and go back the opposite direction, a 180 degree direction at enough velocity to hit an exterior and embed in the doorframe that doesn’t happen, that doesn’t happen in my opinion,” he said.

He also said that there were “no defects to the exterior panelling at the bottom of doorway” explaining “this shot has to go somewhere”.

Dr Kinsey said that Paul’s wounds were not consistent with the injuries he has seen on multiple individuals who have been shot at point blank range in the head – both suicides and homicides.

He went into graphic detail about the state of the heads and faces he had seen in those victims.

“They’ve been shredded... but looking at it it looks like from the teeth of the person went away... it’s just a mess,” he said.

“Often the eyes will pop out,” he said, adding that the “facial bones will move round” and pieces of pellet gather in the skin.

Paul’s injuries were not consistent with this, he said.