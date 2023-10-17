Alex Murdaugh’s request for new trial hearing approved by judge

Alex Murdaugh is one step closer to a new trial after claims of jury tampering rose in September.

A South Carolina judge granted a hearing on his request for a new trial.

This comes as Murdaugh’s attorneys are appealing his 2021 murder conviction handed down in March of 2023.

Now, the judge put the appeal of the murder conviction on hold while Murdaugh’s attorneys can argue that he deserves an entirely new trial.

Murdaugh’s legal team sent this statement to Channel 9′s Evan Donavon:

“The recent ruling to stay the appeal and remand the case for a hearing on Alex Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial is welcomed news. We intend to proceed expeditiously and will seek a full blown evidentiary hearing addressing the serious allegations pertaining to improper jury communications by the Clerk of Court.”

The request was based on comments the Clerk of Court allegedly made to the jury during his initial trial.

Murdaugh’s attorneys argue the comments improperly biased the jury.

Murdaugh was found guilty in March of murdering his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, in a 2021 shooting.

He is still serving life in prison.

