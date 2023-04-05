Alex Murdaugh saga: Here's what's next for alleged accomplices, Smith, Laffitte and Fleming

Convicted family annihilator and disbarred attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh is sitting in maximum security lockup inside a South Carolina prison with 102 more criminal charges to answer for after stealing more than $8.7 million from law clients and partners in a drug-fueled, decade-long crime spree that utterly disgraced his family and firm. But Alex Murdaugh didn't allegedly steal millions alone.

As Murdaugh begins serving two consecutive life sentences following his March 2 murder conviction, with more prison sentences coming, all of his alleged accomplices are now currently out of jail, free men out on bond until their final day in court.

The men who allegedly aided Murdaugh include accused drug dealer and money launderer Curtis Edward Smith, disgraced former banker Russell Laffitte and suspended Beaufort attorney Cory Fleming. Here is the latest on their cases.

Curtis Edward Smith has $250K bond restored, on conditions

On June 28, 2022, Curtis Edward Smith and Murdaugh were each indicted by the S.C. State Grand Jury on criminal conspiracy and narcotics charges involving drug crimes in a "multi-county area." Murdaugh and Smith were indicted together on two conspiracy counts, including a narcotics count related to Oxycodone.

Smith was also indicted individually for four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery, trafficking methamphetamine 10-28 grams, one count of unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

In local charges, Smith and Murdaugh were also indicted for their alleged roles in the Labor Day weekend roadside shooting incident in Hampton County in which Murdaugh allegedly asked Smith to shoot him for a potential life insurance payout to his surviving son, Richard Alexander "Buster" Murdaugh Jr.

Smith was granted a $250,000 bond with conditions on Jan. 28, 2022, for the Hampton County charges, but that bond was later revoked on Aug. 11, 2022, after Smith allegedly violated the bond terms, including the travel conditions. Smith has since been detained in the Lexington County detention center.

After a recent motion for bond reconsideration was filed his attorneys, Aimee Zmroczek and Jarrett Bouchette, Smith, appearing in court wearing his own clothes but handcuffed, was granted a new bond hearing Monday, April 3, before Judge Clifton Newman in Richland County court. Newman is the same judge who sentenced Murdaugh March 3, and is expected to preside over Murdaugh's remaining criminal cases.

Smith's attorneys commented on the fact that Smith had been cooperative during the Murdaugh investigation and also commented on his weight and other medical issues caused by his incarceration. When questioned by Judge Newman, Smith said that he had gained 55 pounds and his sugar and blood pressure were "off the charts."

Assistant Attorney General John Meadors told the court that Smith had "fully cooperated" with prosecutors during the Murdaugh murders trial and was "prepared to testify" if needed, and that reinstating Smith's bond was "the right thing to do."

Smith's attorney Zmroczek reassured Newman that, this time around, Smith understood the parameters of his bond restrictions and would not violate them again, to which Smith added, "I totally understand the importance of my bond, and if I get back on my property no one can drag me off."

After a roughly 20-minute hearing, Newman granted the bond motion under the same conditions as before: $250,000 and house arrest, with GPS monitoring, regular drug testing and other conditions. Smith will only be allowed to travel for work, church, school, or to visit his attorney or doctors. All work-related travel must be approved by the State, and he can not leave the state without court approval.

Smith's next required court appearance will be a status conference to be held April 21 in Hampton County, said Newman, unless otherwise indicated.

The judge added that the court is in the process of scheduling status hearings for all of the Murdaugh cases, but the remainder may be delayed until Murdaugh attorney Richard Harpootlian is available. Harpootlian is also a state senator and the current legislative session is expected to run into mid-May.

Russell Laffite's request for new federal trial denied. What's next?

Former Hampton banker and Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte is accused of helping Murdaugh steal or misappropriate money from his clients and has been charged in state court and convicted in federal court, but has requested new legal proceedings.

On May 4, 2022, Laffitte was indicted by the S.C. State Grand Jury for criminal conspiracy, two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $10,000; and computer crime, value more than $10,000. He was granted a $1 million bond, house arrest and monitoring on those charges and has been on house arrest since early May.

On July 20 and Aug. 17, Laffitte was struck with two rounds of federal indictments by the U.S. District Court, District of South Carolina. The federal grand jury indicted him on bank fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud, and three counts of misapplication of bank funds. Laffitte was then granted a $500,000 bond, which had to be secured by $25,000 cash, as well as house arrest and additional GPS ankle monitoring.

Laffitte, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, was convicted on all six federal indictments Nov. 22, 2022. The former banker has not been sentenced yet and has appealed his conviction.

Laffitte's attorneys filed a motion for a new trial or an acquittal on Dec. 6, 2022. Presiding Judge Richard Gergel denied that request on March 6, 2023.

On March 9, with new legal representation, Laffitte filed a second request for a new trial, citing statements made by Murdaugh on the witness stand during his murder trail that Laffitte did not conspire with or aid him in stealing from his clients.

Federal prosecutors have filed a motion in opposition to that request, but a hearing has not been scheduled.

Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the S.C. Attorney General's Office, said that court dates have not been scheduled for Laffitte in state court, either.

Cory Fleming

Cory Fleming, out on bond, awaiting his day in court

Cory Howerton Fleming was indicted March 16, 2022, on charges connected to Murdaugh's alleged theft of death settlement funds from the family and estate of his late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. The state grand jury indicted him on a score of charges that ranged from breach of trust to money laundering and computer crimes.

Fleming was granted a $100,000 surety bond but was indicted again May 4, 2022, on additional state grand jury charges. He was also suspended from the practice of law by order of the S.C. Supreme Court pending the outcome of all criminal charges.

Fleming, who remains out on bond, has not been scheduled for a status hearing or a criminal trial yet, Kittle said Tuesday.

