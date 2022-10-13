Alex Murdaugh SC murder trial in double killings of wife, son to start in January 2023

Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh will stand trial beginning in late January in the double slayings of his wife and youngest son, The State newspaper has learned.

The trial is expected to last three weeks and go into February before Judge Clifton Newman, according to a scheduling date set by state Judge Bentley Price, the administrative judge for Colleton County, where the trial will take place.

An investigation into the June 2021 slayings of Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, on the family’s Colleton County 1,700-acre estate took more than a year before a state grand jury finally indicted Murdaugh for the shooting deaths last summer.

In that time, the unsolved killings became the focus of a national and even international news coverage.

Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty and asserted that he wants to be acquitted at a trial so the State Law Enforcement Division can find the “real” killer.

The prosecution’s case will likely be made by scientific and technical evidence.

There were no videos, no known eyewitnesses and the death weapons — Paul was killed by a shotgun, Maggie by a rifle — have not been located. Murdaugh has said he found their bodies outside on the ground near the dog kennels the evening of June 7, 2021, when he returned home an hour after nightfall.

The trial — which is likely to be televised — is expected to be one of the watched courtroom drama around the country in years.

Before Murdaugh, 54, was indicted in their deaths last July, he was slapped with successive indictments charging him with thefts allegedly committed over the years from clients, fellow lawyers, associates and his law firm.

In addition to the murder charges, Murdaugh faces numerous counts of alleged fraud totaling some $8.4 million in thefts committed over more than a dozen years.

No trial date has been set on the financial crimes cases.

Adding to the public interest in the case is the fact that Murdaugh is a fourth-generation member of one of South Carolina’s prominent legal families, known for political clout, social prominence, large land holdings and personal fortunes.

His great-grandfather, grandfather and father served more than 85 successive years as solicitor, or elected criminal prosecutor, in a five-county Lowcountry region.

Each of the earlier Murdaughs was a member of the family law firm, which for years had a reputation for getting lucrative settlements and verdicts against corporations in personal injury and wrongful death cases.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.