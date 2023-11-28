Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced for financial, drug crimes today. Here's what's expected

BEAUFORT, S.C. — For the confessed crimes of stealing more than $8.7 million from people who trusted him for more than a decade — clients, family, law partners, the vulnerable, the injured, the grieving, even the dead — disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh will likely be sentenced to yet another term in state prison Tuesday.

Facing more than a hundred criminal charges for crimes that theoretically total almost a thousand years of consecutive prison time, Murdaugh signed a guilty plea agreement offered by the S.C. Attorney General Nov. 17 before S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman in Beaufort County.

This agreement, if given final approval by Judge Newman Tuesday, allows Murdaugh to plead guilty to 22 of the S.C. State Grand Jury charges against him in exchange for a lighter, "negotiated," prison sentence.

According to this agreement, the AG's Office recommends that Murdaugh serve the maximum prison term for each charge he pleaded to; but as mostly concurrent sentences with a net total of 27 years. By law, because of the type of crimes committed, Murdaugh must serve 85 percent of that sentence or at least 22.95 years.

According to the plea agreement, Murdaugh will be allowed to serve this sentence concurrently with the two life sentences he received on March 3 after being convicted of murdering his wife and younger son.

Convicted murderer and accused, confessed fraudster Alex Murdaugh stands before Judge Clifton Newman yet again in the 14th Judicial Circuit.
Newman accepted Murdaugh's verbal guilty plea during the previous hearing, and had indicated he is inclined to accept the total plea agreement and negotiated sentence when Murdaugh returned for sentencing Nov. 28.

Except this time, Murdaugh's victims will have the opportunity to speak out before sentencing in keeping with the Victim's Bill of Rights law.

Greenville News/The USA Today Network will update this story after Tuesday's hearing.

Watch Alex Murdaugh's sentencing for financial crimes today

Murdaugh's sentencing for financial crimes unfolds in court today. Watch it live here.

Murdaugh pleads guilty to both financial and drug crimes

From the fall of 2021 until early 2023, Murdaugh was struck with wave after wave of criminal indictments, each containing multiple charges, alleging that he orchestrated insurance scams and stole from his partners in the family law firm, as well as multiple clients across several S.C. Lowcountry counties.

It was a crime spree that led Murdaugh to shoot and kill two of his own family members, say state prosecutors.

Murdaugh, while denying the murder since his March 2 conviction, has acknowledged his guilt in his other crimes in many ways: in recorded interviews with state police, in court filings such as confessions of judgment, by pleading guilty in federal court, and even in tearful admissions on the witness stand during his double murder trial.

Alex Murdaugh cries while listening to his son Buster Murdaugh testify during day 21 of the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Jeff Blake/The State/Pool
What charges is Alex Murdaugh being sentenced for today?

  • Seven counts of money laundering, each carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000, or twice the amount laundered, whichever is greater;

  • Four counts of obtaining a signature by false pretenses, $10,000 or more, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of $500;

  • Six counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, $10,000 or more, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years;

  • One count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, carrying a maximum sentence of five years;

  • One count of forgery, $10,000 or more, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years;

  • One count of computer crimes, $10,000 or more, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years;

  • One count of criminal conspiracy, carrying a maximum sentence of five years;

  • One count of willful attempt to evade or defeat a tax, $10,000 or more, carrying a maximum of five years and/or a fine of $10,000.

Hakeem Pinckney was a student at the S.C. School for the Deaf and Blind when involved in an horrific car crash; Murdaugh then stole settlement money from his family and estate.
Murdaugh pleaded guilty to crimes in multiple S.C. counties, including:

  • Crimes connected to an insurance/wrongful death settlement scheme involving Murdaugh's late household employee, Gloria Satterfield, and her estate;

  • Crimes connected to the estate and family of Hakeem Pinckney, a young deaf man who became a quadriplegic after a tragic car accident and later died;

  • Crimes connected to the theft from several of Murdaugh's former legal clients, including Thomas Moore, a S.C. Highway Patrol officer injured and disabled in the line of duty;

  • Crimes connected to the theft from Murdaugh's former law partners and former family law firm.

  • Conspiracy crimes related to Murdaugh's multi-county narcotics distribution charges.

Deaf high school student Hakeem Pinckney was left a quadriplegic after an accident in this car left him severely injured.
Did Alex Murdaugh get a good deal in the plea agreement?

Murdaugh, who was facing roughly 100 financial fraud-related charges from the state grand jury, pleaded guilty to only 22 of those crimes. The others will be dismissed.

Murdaugh was accused of stealing between $8.5 million to $10 million from various victims, organizations, and the state and federal government.

The crimes he pleaded guilty to last week include fines of only $1,750,000 for money laundering, or twice the amount laundered if that amount is greater; and at least $2,500 for other charges, a number which could be higher at the court's discretion.

Alex Murdaugh, in an orange prison jumpsuit, stands in the Beaufort County courtroom Friday while state prosecutor Creighton Waters, center, and Murdaugh attorney Richard Harpootlian chat in the foreground.
Were there any special conditions in Murdaugh's plea?

The guilty plea agreement offers a "global and final resolution of criminal liability" as far as the SC Attorney General's Office is considered, and resolves all of Murdaugh's S.C. State Grand Jury indictments, including his drug-related charges.

Charges not specifically pleaded guilty to will be dismissed.

Alex Murdaugh and Judge Clifton Newman during a break in the court at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool
However, this has no impact on Murdaugh's pending county grand jury indictments related to a Labor Day 2021 weekend roadside shooting insurance scheme.

According to the plea agreement, Murdaugh must:

  • Waive his rights to an appeal for his financial matters, as well as grand jury rights, trial rights, and post-conviction relief rights;

  • Acknowledge and reveal facts and evidence about his financial crimes to the state;

  • Be responsible for restitution to victims as determined by the court at a later date;

  • Not be allowed special sentencing conditions after payment of restitution.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Alex Murdaugh sentencing today: His plea deal, charges, how to watch

