Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the June 2021 murders of his wife and son.

Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife Maggie Murdaugh and 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh on Thursday, after only a few hours of jury deliberation.

This is a developing story.

