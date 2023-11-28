Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced in SC court for financial crimes
A judge will sentence convicted murderer and disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh for financial crimes on Tuesday.
Murdaugh pleaded guilty to stealing money from his clients and law firm for a decade.
He was originally charged with 101 financial crimes, but those were knocked down to 22 crimes as part of the plea deal.
Murdaugh is already serving a double life sentence for killing his wife and son. His lawyers are currently trying to overturn that sentence.
On Tuesday, Murdaugh was scheduled to be sentenced in South Carolina court.
According to WCIV, the recommended sentence is 27 years with 85% time served, meaning Murdaugh would serve about 22 years in prison for the crimes.
