Alex Murdaugh sentencing live stream today: Watch Judge Newman decision here

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty in the murders of his wife and son. Now Judge Clifton Newman will hand down the sentencing in the double murder trial Friday, March 3, at 9:30 a.m.

Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to life in prison in his conviction on the murder counts in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Investigators said his 22-year-old son, Paul, was shot twice with a shotgun and his 52-year-old wife, Maggie, was shot four or five times with a rifle outside dog kennels on their Colleton County property on June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh faced the first of many charges against him starting Jan. 23 in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on June 7, 2021. These two deaths were the catalyst to the ruins of the Murdaugh dynasty and the unfolding of a much larger story.

The State is asking for life without parole.

What happened in the Alex Murdaugh trial?

More than 75 witnesses, including Murdaugh himself, were called and about 800 photographs, reports and exhibits were presented as evidence. Jurors visited the crime scene Wednesday before the prosecution and defense gave closing arguments over parts of two days.

When closing arguments wrapped up Thursday, the judge turned Murdaugh’s fate over to jurors, who took less than three hours to come back with their verdict.

What charges does Alex Murdaugh still face?

As the news of the mother and son's deaths began to be known on June 8, 2021, no one knew it would lead to multiple indictments of Alex Murdaugh and more than 100 charges and a tale that had media and true crime buffs wondering, what's next? And even with the verdict that question remains.

Murdaugh still has 100 other charges ranging from tax evasion to drug possession, still to come even though the double homicide charges have been dealt with.

